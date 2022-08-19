Bullseye challenge in Clash of Clans: Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

Using the troop and base challenges in Clash of Clans is a great way to acquire gems, magic items, resources, experience points, and more. The developers release a new set of challenges every week to aid players in moving through the game more quickly and obtaining exclusive rewards.

The most recent troop challenge is Bullseye, which requires players to use a specific number of Super Archers to win multiplayer battles and earn rewards. The evening of August 22 is the cutoff time for finishing the challenge and receiving awards.

This article will cover the Bullseye challenge in Clash of Clans, its prizes, and the best attacking techniques to complete the challenge.

Latest Super Troop challenges in Clash of Clans

The new troop challenge in the game requires players to use Super Archers to win multiplayer encounters. Players can obtain a variety of advantages by finishing the challenge, including magic potions, resources, and experience. The following is how the Bullseye challenge is described in-game:

"Let your arrows soar when you use Super Archers during this Super Troop event and bring home awesome rewards!"

After leveling up the Archer troop to level 8 using Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir, players can unlock the Super Archer, a super unit based on Archers. The Super Archer is a long-range unit that shoots arrows with the ability to pierce many structures at once, damaging each one simultaneously.

Players must use the required number of Super Archers in multiplayer engagements in order to complete the Bullseye challenge. The level of the Town Hall will dictate how many Super Archers can be used. For example, Town Hall 13 players should use at least one Super Archer to defeat their opponents in multiplayer combat.

Players must win 10 multiplayer matches with Super Archers by the end of the challenge to earn a variety of rewards, including one hero potion and 400 experience. All heroes' levels will temporarily rise by five after using a hero potion for an hour.

Best attacking strategies for the Bullseye challenge

Clash Champs @ClashChamps

clashchamps.com/2020/08/24/new…

youtu.be/QeOdJSIq8FQ

#clashofclans #clashon @SirMooseGaming



About Us



Clash Champs is your premier E-Sports News hub for Clash of Clans as well as an... NEW SUPER TROOP = SUPER ARCHER! NEW TH13 Attack Strategy | Clash of Clans by Sir Moose GamingAbout UsClash Champs is your premier E-Sports News hub for Clash of Clans as well as an... NEW SUPER TROOP = SUPER ARCHER! NEW TH13 Attack Strategy | Clash of Clans by Sir Moose Gamingclashchamps.com/2020/08/24/new… youtu.be/QeOdJSIq8FQ#clashofclans #clashon @SirMooseGamingAbout UsClash Champs is your premier E-Sports News hub for Clash of Clans as well as an... https://t.co/eU9AkqoDtE

The Bullseye challenge offers players a range of assaulting methods to achieve victory. Players can use Super Archers to assist other troops and employ an offensive playstyle. The following are some common attacking strategies for Super Archers in multiplayer battles in Clash of Clans:

Super Archer and GoWipe as a support squad can be used to clear out exterior buildings and structures. Using Golem as a tank can also aid in removing defenses.

Super Archers can be used in conjunction with the standard Giant attack, which is a great strategy to obtain the most resources. A clever tactic is to use Super Archers and Giants to destroy the defenses along the walls.

The Bullseye challenge is a fun challenge that lets players gain more magic items and experience points. To advance quickly in Clash of Clans, players must take part in such challenges and unlock special rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish