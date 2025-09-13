Federico Valverde vs Frenkie De Jong: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

EA Sports has released the entire ratings database for EA FC 26, allowing gamers to scout for the overall ratings and stats of players like Federico Valverde and Frenkie De Jong. Both these midfielders are renowned for their versatility and consistent performances, and their abilities are accurately depicted on the virtual pitch as well.Both these players had similar items in FC 25 and were two of the most overpowered midfielders in the game. Despite FC Barcelona being a dominant force in Spanish club football last season, Frenkie De Jong has not received an upgrade in EA FC 26. On the other hand, Federico Valverde has been upgraded after being one of the most consistent players for Real Madrid in an otherwise lackluster season.Federico Valverde vs Frenkie De Jong: Who is better in EA FC 26?Frenkie De Jong had an overall rating of 87 in FC 25 and was one of the most popular midfielders in Ultimate Team. He has retained this rating in EA FC 26 as well. Meanwhile, Federico Valverde was even more overpowered with an overall rating of 88, and he will be even more effective in the latest title after receiving a +1 boost and an overall rating of 89.While the Dutch superstar is renowned for his technical prowess and playmaking abilities, the Uruguayan midfielder is a physical specimen capable for performing tirelessly in various roles. He is regarded as one of the most versatile players in the sport today, and his abilities are accurately depicted on the virtual pitch as well.This is the comparison of their overall ratings and stats in EA FC 26:ComparisonFederico ValverdeFrenkie De JongOverall rating8987Pace8882Shooting8471Passing8485Dribbling8487Defending8378Physicality8577Based on these stats and their overall ratings, it is evident that the Real Madrid superstar will be much more effective as a midfielder under the FC IQ system. Not only does he have better stats in relevant areas, he can also play as a midfielder or a right-back. The Relentless+ PlayStyle is perfectly suited for him as well, as he will be able to maintain his stamina throughout the duration of each match.While the FC Barcelona midfielder will be a better playmaker due to his improved passing, dribbling and the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle, his El Clasico rival will be faster and stronger, while also being better at shooting and better defensively. Overall, he is the superior player in EA FC 26.