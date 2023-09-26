"Feels like a different game to me" - 5 best Twitch streamer reactions to Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 overhaul

Released in 2020, CD Projekt's sci-fi action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 has recently undergone its most substantial update. It introduces a DLC expansion called "Phantom Liberty," which adds a spy-thriller storyline to the game. Up to this point, the reviews for the DLC have generally leaned towards the positive side, as it successfully revitalizes various aspects of the game and introduces new content to engage with.

Naturally, among the multitude of responses to the game, the reactions of a select few individuals who stream their gameplay are closely watched by the community. This article explores five such reactions to Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Here's what streamers said about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty update

1) "Feels like a different game to me" - CohhCarnage

Popular Twitch streamer Ben Cassell, aka CohhCarnage, shared his thoughts on the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty update via his Twitter/X account. He expressed satisfaction with the update, highlighting significant improvements such as the removal of bugs and the introduction of new skill progression features.

Here's what he posted:

"Playing @CyberpunkGame 2.0 feels like a different game to me. So many little bugs addressed, the new skill progression system, the huge new perk system, the lack of random clothing upgrades (this really bothered me in base game)...It just feels so much more... FINAL. Love it! "

CohhCarnage's reaction to Cyberpunk 2.0 update (Image via Twitter/X)

2) "Cool trailer" - xQc

French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" has not played the game yet but appeared interested in it when he reacted to Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's trailer a few days ago. Although he didn't provide extensive commentary, he referred to the game as "cool" during his reaction. He said:

"Cool trailer."

He did, however, add:

"Cool. But I'm still scarred from Cyberpunk's release, Imma be honest with you, chat."

3) "Feels like much more authentic" - Asmongold

During one of his recent streams, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold," the co-owner of OTK, reacted to a side-by-side comparison of the bugs and mini-updates that arrived after the release of Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077. For example, one update is how NPCs (especially those driving cars) react to the player trying to attack them.

On the update, Asmongold said:

"That's f**king (good). That's so good! I love that."

However, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 still exhibited some bugs, such as instances where destroying certain cars in traffic caused one of the vehicles to appear partially submerged in the road. Reacting to this, the streamer said:

"I'm really happy that they are also showing the things that aren't better. It feels like, it's much more authentic."

4) "Might be something" - Dr DisRespect

Another popular streamer who provided an early take on the game was veteran streamer Guy "Dr DisRespect." He reacted to the official game trailer last month and appeared somewhat reserved. Although he hasn't tried the game yet, he did mention:

"I did like the look of this game...that looks really good (seeing the gameplay footage). Look at that."

He hasn't given a definitive opinion on the game yet but seemed open to the idea of playing it. He added:

"Is this the first major DLC for Cyberpunk? Okay. Might be something, I don't know. "

5) "God, that looks so good!" - HasanAbi

Similar to xQc, Turkish-American Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has not had the opportunity to try out the game yet, but he reacted to the cinematic trailer, which undeniably captivated his interest. He said:

"God, that looks so good! F**k!"

HasanAbi was also impressed by the amount of detailing on Idris Elba's in-game character. He said:

"Bro, they put the entire budget on Idris Elba's face, dude."

He also stated:

"No Cyberpunk slander will be tolerated in the broadcast. Do not try to slander Cyberpunk in my presence. The world-building is incredible. My expectations are high."

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty releases on September 26 at 1 am CEST.