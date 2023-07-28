CohhCarnage vs Lirik: Who's the more popular variety Twitch streamer in 2023?

Ben "CohhCarnage" and Saqib "Lirik" are top-of-the-cream variety streamers on Twitch with reputations for having the most chill and friendly streams. While the former is a legit gaming enthusiast who even works as a game developer, the latter is a cat person whose streams and life revolve much around his two cats. Eccentric and interesting are two qualities they seem to personify.

While they have had successful streaming careers for some years now, both of them play vastly different types of games. Yet their names are common on their fans' tongues, with Lirik even being on CohhCarnage's Twitch homepage in the section of streamers he suggests his viewers watch. This might be simply a healthy interaction between the two, but their names are bound to be pitied against each other by their audiences.

And that just begs to ask, who is the more popular variety Twitch streamer in 2023?

CohhCarnage or Lirik, exploring the variety streamers' careers

Overview of Twitch streamer CohhCarnage's online career

The 39-year-old streamer, who is married and has a son now, started streaming in 2013 while pursuing a degree in Game Design at Full Sail University. He was part of a gaming guild called Carnage, the name he picked for his own streaming later. The main motive was to show his gaming friends the new game Defiance, which had come out that year, so he started streaming on Twitch for them.

Thus began the journey of his streaming career. His audience soon grew in numbers and before he knew it, his channel blew up. He gained popularity so fast, that by 2014, he left his university to pursue streaming full-time. One of his main attractions is obviously the variety of games he plays as CohhCarnage has played more than a hundred different of them on stream. Diablo has maintained its presence the most in this time, though.

He has about 1.5 million followers on Twitch and averages around 10,000 viewers each stream. 2023 has been a fruitful year for him as he has gained about 25,000 followers and almost half of the year is left. His peak viewership reached 35,943 this year, mainly from streaming the Remnant series in recent times.

Lirik the 'cat gamer' Twitch streamer's career explored

The 32-year-old streamer has an interest in cats that is widely evident in almost all his fan interactions. His stream emotes are cats, his stream opening is cats, and he has been heard saying:

"I have no idea [why my stream became so popular]… I think it just comes down to that fact that my channel revolves around cats and the internet loves cats."

While he clearly has a niche when it comes to personal interests, the streamer is an avid gaming fan who started streaming in 2011. He has been connected with Twitch even when it was Justin.tv and had modded for the streamer Roberto "Towelliee", who supported him in his career choice.

Since then, Lirik has made his own space in the industry and has a loyal fanbase. He gives some time to Just Chatting but has played more than 250 games on stream. Diablo is one of his most-played games too, another thing he shares with CohhCarnage apart from being a variety streamer. He has about three million followers on Twitch with an average viewership of around 21,000.

In 2023, he gained around 26,000 followers and averaged around 18,000 views. His peak viewership reached 51,366 viewers at one time.

Conclusion

Comparison between the Twitch Streamers. (Image via TwitchTracker)

Both streamers are quite consistent in their profession and stream almost every day. They also provide legibility to their title of variety streamers with the number of games they play. But when it comes to statistics, Lirik has Cohhcarnage beat in almost every aspect.

The cat streamer has more followers, average views, games played, and even peak viewership this year. Thus, in 2023, so far, the crown of the better variety streamers goes to Lirik this time. However, this has the potential to change by the time the year ends.