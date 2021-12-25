"Feels like dogs**t": Summit1g voices his opinion on adding inertia to Escape from Tarkov

Twitch streamer Summit1g recently showcased his disappointment towards the addition of inertial physics to the popular FPS title, Escape from Tarkov.

Fans of the Battlestate Games title have been waiting a long time for this new gameplay element, and following its release, Summit1g blasted the new feature in his stream.

"It feels like dogs**t."

Summit1g says no to the introduction of inertia in Escape from Tarkov

During a recent stream, Summit1g spoke about the arrival of inertia in Battlestate Games title Escape from Tarkov.

The new physics element was added to the game with Patch 12.12, which dropped on December 12.

With the arrival of inertia, the developers have attempted to make the game more realistic as players can't run and gun anymore as they do on franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield V.

Inertia states that an object will continue to move unless and until it is met with an external force, which tweaks its movements.

Sprinting players can stop on a dime in most FPS titles, and while it feels smoother to play with, it's not realistic. With the addition of inertia, players can't stop like that anymore in Escape from Tarkov, and it will take players a few steps to first slow down and then stop.

Patch notes for 12.12 note that inertia will depend on the character's strength level. Additionally, it has been stated that this gameplay element will affect players in situations like walking, sprinting, sharp turns while sprinting, sidestepping, and landing after jumping or falling from a height.

While many fans welcomed this addition, Summit1g wasn't pretty happy about it. In his stream, Summit1g explained that he doesn't mind the changes to player engagements in Escape from Tarkov following the update.

"Maybe the engagement has a better outcome, maybe you like the outcome better. But does it feel better?"

However, the movements following the addition of inertia seem to have upset Summit1g as he felt that Battlestate Games has ruined the smoothness that it once had.

"It does not feel better. It feels like dogs***."

In the end, it seems like inertia has split the Escape from Tarkov community with Summit1g on the negative side. While the developers at Battlestate Games continue to improve the system, it remains to be seen if it will ever get to the point where the popular streamer will be happy about it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar