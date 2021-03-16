"Female Corpse": Valkyrae sends fans into a frenzy after posing in a latex suit 

Popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae recently tweeted a picture of herself in a latex suit. This has got many of her fans and Twitter users guessing what she’s teasing.

In the image, Valkyrae has positioned her hand in a manner resembling Corpse Husband. She is looking away, almost like she's trying to hide something. Some fans believe that she is planning to feature in a Corpse Husband music video, while others believe it's a cosplay.

Here are a few reactions from fans and their guesses on Twitter:

Fortnite Valkyrae skin??

New valorant character/cosplay??

Featured on Corpse MV for a new song??

Valkyrae a Cat girl??? — 3LLi3 🥀 (@ElleDiaz15) March 15, 2021

Female corpse female corpse female corpse 😍 — Elevate☁️Stacy (@whyhellostacy) March 15, 2021

@Valkyrae I think you missed this tweet haha — Blizzy 🌟😶 (@Blizzy) March 15, 2021

my guy this is like your 4th tweet on this one tweet you okay? — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖇𝖔𝖜𝕯𝖎𝖓𝖔𝖘𝖆𝖚𝖗 (@RainbowDino_YT) March 15, 2021

Valkyrae also released a tweet prior to the one with the latex suit that hinted at what the latex suit is being used for. In her tweet, she stated that she was always of the opinion that she wasn't good at singing.

She added that after so many years of doubting that she can sing, she's now convinced that she can sing.

it's honestly really weird.. throughout my life i was told i can't sing so i believed it then many many many years later i gave it a shot because of encouragement and validation from friends and a loving community?? c..can i sing? i.. i guess i can sing? i can sing?! I CAN SING!? — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 14, 2021

This latex tweet could be a teaser for the song Valkyrae said she’d be making soon

Valkyrae announced in February that she will be recording a new song after the streamer Natsumiii convinced her to do so. Natsumiii has pestered Valkyrae to sing for a while, and this image could certainly have something to do with the song.

SHE SAID YES !!!!!! — Wendy (@Natsumiii) February 14, 2021

People have speculated that Corpse Husband may also appear in this song with Valkyrae. In addition to being an influential musician, Corpse Husband is close friends with Valkyrae.

proof @Valkyrae can sing I added a beat over it pic.twitter.com/25WpmNMLOC — I ❤️ The Left (@realliveanimals) February 12, 2021

It will be a little strange to listen to Corpse Husband with her since they sound very different. A clip of Valkyrae humming had been doing the rounds a while back, and while it sounds great, it doesn't seem like someone that'll go along with Corpse Husband's music.

It is far more likely that Valkyrae is releasing a music video of her own that has nothing to do with Corpse Husband.

