Female PewDiePie trends online as YouTuber does a face reveal 2.0

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg recently had scores of fans "simping" over him, after he decided to do another one of his face reveals, this time, as a woman.

Fans of PewDiePie were recently left gobsmacked as they tuned into his latest video. Instead of being greeted by his new faceless Vtuber avatar, a female version of him appeared on screen, replete with makeup and long hair.

pewdiepie is my favorite female youtuber 😍 pic.twitter.com/Gd2Upg2qab — bengt (@ashtropie) February 2, 2021

The 31-year old Swede has been pushing the innovation barrier of late, with his recent decision to stream as a faceless YouTuber being hailed as a breath of fresh air.

However, his recent transformation into a female might just turn out to be his most impactful "face reveal" so far, as fans can't seem to get enough of "female PewDiePie."

PewDiePie wins over fans with his female avatar

Recently, PewDiePie made his highly anticipated return from a break, where he teased a massive announcement.

His announcement turned out to be his decision to go faceless, in the form of a virtual avatar akin to the likes of Corpse Husband and Dream.

While his innovative approach won over fans instantly, it ended up creating a huge furor online. The Vtuber community in particular, took serious offence with his digital avatar, as they perceived it to be an attempt to cash in on a trend - all at the expense of the original Vtubers.

As a whole new debate raged online, PewDiePie's faceless streams soon went on to become the talk of the town, as fans continued to flock to his videos in large numbers.

His latest stream seems to have become a major talking point, considering the fact that he decided to stream as a woman, courtesy of a set of seamless editing skills.

As fans went gaga over his new female avatar, social media was soon abuzz with a plethora of hilarious reactions related to "Felixa/ Felicia":

pewdiepie as a girl 🥵🥵 bout to steal your man pic.twitter.com/mZKCOJsYRE — cocomelon dissertation track plz (@ispitonkolechia) February 2, 2021

why does female pewdiepie look like my mom 😡 — shelby (@D3VILMANCRYBABY) February 2, 2021

... Lookin kinda fresh though. — Johnathan Irwin (@A2ZJIRWINKO) February 2, 2021

We are back to sister fisters 🤛#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/EROYoiPUF1 — Not so funny Garg!! (@Gargtts) February 2, 2021

Female #pewdiepie is super cute! 😂 she is fun! 🤣🤣🤣 — Divadivs (@Divadivs) February 2, 2021

Twitter isint gonna like this.. I can tell pic.twitter.com/vACoXmu3SR — StatCounts (@StatCounts) February 2, 2021

guess im a simp for pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/OqL1cxkJ5j — Vir Piths (@VirPiths) February 2, 2021

Female PewDiePie looks like ijustine pic.twitter.com/LvhMt4pX3M — Pain. (@thejamesonshow1) February 2, 2021

Me: what happened man, how did you change so much!



Pewdiepie: No i didn't



Also pewdiepie #pewdiepie #pewdie pic.twitter.com/NJ6bK8ZMKN — Aww geez🐼 (@misterwhattt) February 2, 2021

Image via PewDiePie/ YouTube

From contemplating about possibly buying cat ears to singing "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun", PewDiePie's latest video is a riot from start to finish.

With his video going viral online, it remains to be seen what the overall reception to his brand-new female avatar ends up looking like in the long run.