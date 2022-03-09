Festivals to look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has seen several changes in the month of March, starting with the island's appearance to the critters available on it. Winter is coming to an end in the game and players are getting ready to welcome spring on their islands.

Another major thing to look forward to in the game in March are the various events that take place throughout the month and the seasonal items players can get their hands on with each event. Here's a complete list of the events that players can look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.

Festivals and events to look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

Hinamatsuri Festival

The Hinamatsuri Festival in New Horizons is inspired by the real-life Japanese festival of the same name, which celebrates girls. The Hinamatsuri Festival in New Horizons is celebrated on March 3, and offers two seasonal items that can be bought in exchange for Bells, which is the in-game currency.

The items are listed below:

Hinaningyo - 2,560 Bells

Blossom Lanterns - 2,400 Bells

Pi Day

Pi Day is celebrated all over the world in the mathematical sphere on March 14, in honor of the value of pi (3.14). To honor the importance of pi, New Horizons celebrates with an important circle in every foodie's life: a pie!

ACNH Island News @ACNewHorizonsEN #AnimalCrossing Today is π day, which is named after pi. Don’t forget you can pickup a special limited time item from Nook Shopping to celebrate! #ACNH Today is π day, which is named after pi. Don’t forget you can pickup a special limited time item from Nook Shopping to celebrate! #ACNH #AnimalCrossing https://t.co/fla6wZr5WM

The Pi Pie can be obtained from March 1st to March 14th for 314 Bells.

Shamrock Day

Shamrock Day is an event that is celebrated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and was also previously celebrated in New Leaf. The event is based on the real-life event, St. Patrick's Day, and is celebrated in New Horizons from March 10 to March 17.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica The Shamrock soda, shamrock doorplate, and shamrock rug items will be available from 3/10 to 3/17. One item in the series will be available each day, with selection changing daily. Shamrock day fashion items will also be available at Able Sisters during this time! #ACNH The Shamrock soda, shamrock doorplate, and shamrock rug items will be available from 3/10 to 3/17. One item in the series will be available each day, with selection changing daily. Shamrock day fashion items will also be available at Able Sisters during this time! #ACNH https://t.co/AJpEc7phx5

Shamrock Day offers a bunch of different items that players can get their hands on in exchange for some Bells.

Shamrock Door Plate – 1,200 Bells

Shamrock Rug – 1,500 Bells

Shamrock Soda – 1,000 Bells

Shamrock Hat – 1320 Bells

Shamrock Glasses – 1,100 Bells

Shamrock Suit – 3,000 Bells

Shamrock Shoes – 1,680 Bells

April Fool's Day

April Fool's Day is celebrated in New Horizons between March 26 and April 1. In real life, people play pranks on each other on this day. In New Horizons, however, players can get their hands on the Whoopee Cushion in exchange for 400 Bells to celebrate April Fool's Day.

These are all the events that New Horizons players can look forward to in March. They must stock up on their Bells in order to obtain every seasonal item March has to offer.

Edited by Mayank Shete