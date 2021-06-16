FF reward website for Free Fire redeem codes: All you need to know

Using a redeem code is one of the easiest ways to acquire exclusive Free Fire items at no cost.

These alphanumeric codes can only be released by the developers of Free Fire. They are generally released on the game's official social media handles or during a live stream.

To claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes, players have to visit the FF reward website or the Rewards Redemption Site.

Everything that players need to know about the FF reward website for Free Fire redeem codes

Login options

Players need to log in to the FF reward website or the Rewards Redemption Site to use redeem codes. The available log-in methods are as follows:

1) Facebook

2) VK

3) Apple ID

4) Huawei ID

5) Google

6) Twitter

It is important to note that players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. Therefore, they should consider linking their Free Fire account to one of the available platforms.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: They will then need to log in using any of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: Players must enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the "Confirm" button. When a pop-up appears after successful redemption, they can click on the "OK" button.

Step 4: Players will receive the rewards through the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Errors

One of the most common errors

There are various errors that Free Fire players can face when using redeem codes. Here are two of the most common ones:

"Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed."

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Players will encounter the first error if the redeem code is invalid or has already been redeemed. They will encounter the second error if the redeem code is not meant for their region.

