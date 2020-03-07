FFIC League Circuit: Week 2, Day 2 overall standings
Free Fire Indian Championship’s Day 1 of Week 2 has concluded, and it was full of action. Day 1 matches featured teams from Group B and Group C fighting out on the battlefield. A total of four matches were played, and by the end of the day, Team Nawabzaade who is a strong contender for the overall championship is leading the pack. The reigning champions had an incredible day on the battlefield and it was clear that they are a cut above rest of the teams.
Here are the overall standings after Day 1, Week 2 of the Free Fire Indian Championship-
Team Nawabzaade- 3560 points
Team Nightmare- 1730 points
KINGZ GOD- 1585 points
Fatal 4- 1585 points
Devil Dad- 1475 points
Lucky Boys- 1275 points
Desert God- 1260 points
Atp Kings- 1210 points
OnLY Bhai's- 1040 points
NAMOONEY- 1035 points
Team Arya- 940 points
Bandra 50- 815 points
Western Tiger- 755 points
Gully Gang- 745 points
FAB SOUL- 675 points
IND Punishers- 630 points
DM Esports- 570 points
JaanBaaz Esports- 530 points
The Mafia's- 520 points
TG- 510 points
Unity Squad- 485 points
The Underdogs YT- 320 points
Increasers- 110 points
Bot Army- 100 points
FFIC will resume with its Day 2, Week 2 on March 8 and fans can catch the live action on Free Fire India official YouTube channel.Published 07 Mar 2020, 22:32 IST