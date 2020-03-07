FFIC League Circuit: Week 2, Day 2 overall standings

Top 6 teams at the end of Week 2, Day 2

Free Fire Indian Championship’s Day 1 of Week 2 has concluded, and it was full of action. Day 1 matches featured teams from Group B and Group C fighting out on the battlefield. A total of four matches were played, and by the end of the day, Team Nawabzaade who is a strong contender for the overall championship is leading the pack. The reigning champions had an incredible day on the battlefield and it was clear that they are a cut above rest of the teams.

Here are the overall standings after Day 1, Week 2 of the Free Fire Indian Championship-

Team Nawabzaade- 3560 points

Team Nightmare- 1730 points

KINGZ GOD- 1585 points

Fatal 4- 1585 points

Devil Dad- 1475 points

Lucky Boys- 1275 points

Desert God- 1260 points

Atp Kings- 1210 points

OnLY Bhai's- 1040 points

NAMOONEY- 1035 points

Team Arya- 940 points

Bandra 50- 815 points

Western Tiger- 755 points

Gully Gang- 745 points

FAB SOUL- 675 points

IND Punishers- 630 points

DM Esports- 570 points

JaanBaaz Esports- 530 points

The Mafia's- 520 points

TG- 510 points

Unity Squad- 485 points

The Underdogs YT- 320 points

Increasers- 110 points

Bot Army- 100 points

FFIC will resume with its Day 2, Week 2 on March 8 and fans can catch the live action on Free Fire India official YouTube channel.