Free Fire Championship Cup indefinitely delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

FFCC has been postponed indefinitely

Garena has announced that the Free Fire Champions Cup (FFCC) 2020, which was scheduled for April 19 in Jakarta, Indonesia has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

FFCC is one of the most anticipated tournaments for Free Fire this year, but postponing it is a part of precautions taken by Garena.

In light of the evolving global situation regarding COVID-19, and our commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of our athletes, fans, partners, and staff, we are postponing the Free Fire Champions Cup (FFCC) 2020, which was scheduled for April 19 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Our current intention is to hold the event at a later date. We are monitoring developments and will explore all possibilities to proceed with the event once conditions allow.

The Free Fire Champions Cup is a showcase of the very best of Free Fire’s passionate global community, but under the current circumstances it is not feasible to bring teams and fans from around the world together for the event. We remain committed to providing our athletes with an opportunity to compete at the highest level and bringing the best possible esports experience to our fans, and look forward to providing more updates in due course.

The finals for the Free Fire India Championship 2020 will proceed as planned on March 28, 2020, but will be held as a closed-door event without audience. This format enables our athletes to continue to compete at the highest level while safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in this event. We look forward to having our community come together on Free Fire India’s Facebook page and in our live streams. More details can be found there too.

While this might come as a surprise to many fans, this is definitely a well appreciable move by Garena. Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China has now become an international concern at this point. Free Fire is not the only game that has postponed their Esports league as Riot Games, the developer for League of Legends have also postponed their leagues in both China and South Korea.