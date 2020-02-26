LOL: Mid-season invitational announcements delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

MSI official date and location are yet to be announced

With the growing concerns around the Coronavirus epidemic, Riot Games had delayed any official announcements on the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitationals this season.

The virus has had a significant impact on the esports industry. The concerns around it have been extremely serious, and Riot officials are not leaving any stone unturned to help limit the flow of this disease.

The LPL had been postponed for an indefinite period earlier this month, and the LCK is currently being held without a live audience and any form of media activity.

Now, with the virus spreading to even more parts of the world, Riot are unsure as to when and where the mid-season invitationals will be held, if at all it’s hosted.

In a tweet today, Riot’s John Needham wrote that they had to “adjust [their] plans and delay announcing the timing and location of MSI 2020.”

Needham talks about Riot's concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic

However, Needham said that Riot wants to move ahead with MSI this year, but they will be cautious about the conditions surrounding the epidemic and will ensure the “health and safety of players and fans,” Health concerns for all the staff personnel, players and audience are going to be Riot’s top priority.

The epidemic has already had a significant impact on the esports scene. The LPL, which was postponed, will be delayed till May at the very least, and even more, if the situation doesn’t stabilize.

However, League of Legends pro leagues were not the only ones that were delayed or canceled. The Overwatch League has also canceled all of their games in both South Korea and China.

The Overwatch League had originally planned to hold their games in Seoul, South Korea, after the virus began to spread rapidly all throughout China. Now with the situation escalating in South Korea as well, the OWL has officially canceled all of their games in Seoul.