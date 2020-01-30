LOL: LCK Spring Split opening games may not have a live audience

After the growing concerns around the Coronavirus pandemic, an Inven reporter tweeted that the LCK will not be hosting a media day for the 2020 Spring Split.

2020 LCK Spring Split Media day(tomorrow) has been canceled — Lasso_Inven Global (@VANVANprj) January 29, 2020

Even though there have been only four confirmed cases of infected victims in South Korea, Riot Games will still not be taking any chances. The LCK will launch as scheduled on the 5th of February, but they will not host live audience as they usually do, so as to limit the risk of spreading the virus.

The opening games will not host a live audience

According to another tweet, but this time by Mond, Riot Korea believes that these “preventive measures were needed to protect the health and safety of athletes, visitors, and officials.” Yesterday they also discussed the possibility of postponing the start of the split if the situation worsened, but that doesn’t seem to be the case as of yet.

The developing situation of the South Korean esports scene is quite reminiscent of the StartCraft II grand finals of 2015. The final stage had to be moved to a different location of Seoul, to the Nexon Arena, as Korea at the time was facing the widespread pandemic of MERS.

The Asian League of Legends competitive scene looks rather grim as of today. Within a week, the number of infected victims in China has doubled and confirmed cases have also been reported in other Asian countries and not just South Korea.

The LPL casters are leaving for their home nations

Concerns over the virus’ spread in China has made the LPL decide to temporarily but indefinitely postpone their Week 2 of the Spring Split. The English casters of the league have also decided to leave for their home nations, but they have reassured the fans that none of them have shown symptoms of the disease, and once settled home, they will start to make League-based LPL content.