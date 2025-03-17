Fields of Mistria: What gift should you give to Ryis?

Ryis is a skilled carpenter in the Fields of Mistria, born on Spring 4. He lives with his uncle, Landen, and can often be found near the blacksmith's workshop or working at his crafting table east of town. Building a relationship with Ryis can be a rewarding and meaningful experience. To build a strong bond with him, understanding his favorite gifts and heart events is key.

This guide will help you navigate his preferences and relationship milestones to develop a close and lasting connection.

Best gifts for Ryis in Fields of Mistria

Ryis loves carpentry items (Image via NPC STudio || Youtube@Itsdarkandwearingsunglasses)

Giving Ryis gifts is one of the best ways to increase your friendship and unlock new heart events. He has a strong connection to animals and enjoys high-quality materials that he can use for his carpentry work.

1) Loved gifts

Ryis’ most loved gifts include golden animal products such as golden bristle, golden bull horn, golden cheesecake, golden cookies, golden duck feather, golden feather, and golden horse hair. Additionally, he highly values hardwood, lobster rolls, and veggie sub sandwiches. These items reflect his passion for animals and his work as a carpenter.

2) Liked gifts

He also likes a variety of items, including wood, beer, bread, bristle, bull horn, clay, cranberry orange scone, crystal, duck feather, rooster feather, garlic bread, glass, glowberry cookies, horse hair, iced coffee, lilac, obsidian, paper, stone, and strawberry shortcake. Ryis' appreciation for natural materials and homemade food makes these reliable gift options.

3) Disliked gifts

Ryis dislikes any gifts that fall under universal dislikes. While these won’t harm your relationship significantly, they won’t help it grow either. His only hated gift is the pond skater, which causes a noticeable drop in affection, so it's best to avoid it.

Ryis' heart events

You have to build a birdhouse as part of Ryis' six-heart event (Image via NPC STudio || Youtube@Itsdarkandwearingsunglasses)

Unlocking Ryis’ heart events is essential to deepening your relationship. These events provide insight into his personality and allow you to strengthen your connection through dialogue and shared experiences.

1) Two heart event

The two-heart event begins when you receive a letter from Landen asking for 15 pieces of wood. After delivering the wood, he will reward you with 150T and ask you to find Ryis in the forest.

You’ll find Ryis sitting near the ruins by a tree stump, where he opens up about his desire to build a new birdhouse but expresses doubt about whether he has the time to do it. Encouraging him and supporting his idea will improve your relationship.

2) Four heart event

The four-heart event begins when Ryis sends you a letter asking for help selecting a sapling. When you meet Ryis in his room, you’ll notice that his space is cluttered with unfinished projects.

Ryis will talk about planting a hawthorn tree for the birds, showing his thoughtful and protective nature. Supporting his idea and encouraging him to create a safe space for the birds will strengthen your bond. After the event, a sapling will appear in the ruins, symbolizing the progress of your relationship with Ryis.

3) Six heart event

The six-heart event begins when Ryis invites you to his home to help him build a birdhouse. He will express how much he enjoys working on smaller, personal projects with you. You will have the option to flirt or simply encourage him.

Letting him know that you appreciate the time spent working together will deepen the romantic connection. After the event, he will install the birdhouse in the tree, reflecting the progress in both your relationship and Ryis’ personal growth.

Talking to Ryis regularly is key to maintaining and growing your relationship. Engaging him in conversation every day helps build affection over time. Giving him loved gifts as often as possible will significantly increase his heart level. Moreover, meeting him at the inn on Friday nights is a good opportunity to spend time together and improve your bond.

Encouraging Ryis during dialogue and showing support for his creative projects will strengthen your connection. Choosing flirtatious or supportive dialogue options during heart events will help steer the relationship toward romance. Ryis is a thoughtful and creative partner whose love for animals and woodworking makes him a rewarding character to pursue. Focusing on Ryis’ passions and encouraging his creative side will lead to a deep and meaningful connection.

