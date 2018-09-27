Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19: Every player with 5 Star Skill Moves

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
86   //    27 Sep 2018, 17:30 IST

<p>
Enter caption

FIFA 19 releases soon. The hype for the game is unreal as gamers all over the world prepare for countless hours of fun.

Although if you had ordered the Champions or Ultimate Edition of the game then you already have access to play the game, the majority of the player base will begin playing on 27th.

With every FIFA comes amazing gameplay moments. People always come up with awesome innovative ways to score incredible goals.

Rainbow Flicks, Scorpion Kicks and gravity-defying overhead volleys, we get everything in every FIFA.

A crucial requirement of doing such feats are players with 5-Star Skill Moves. Any 5-Star Skilled player can perform moves which no other player can. Complex skill moves are their forte as players can effortlessly perform even the most impossible skill move with ease.

So let us have a look at every 5-Star skilled player in FIFA 19. You can find out the player's stats, details and club and country. I have even added how usable the player is in FIFA by grading them on a scale of 1 to 10.

#45 Ilsinho

<p>

Club - Philadelphia Union

League - Major League Soccer

Nationality - Brazil

Age - 32

Usability - 2/10

A really unknown player, Ilsinho plays in the MLS and is the lowest rated 5 Star Skiller in the game. His stats are really poor and probably won't be used much in any game mode. He is 32 years of age, so is a bad signing in Career mode. His stats mean not many will buy him in Ultimate Team as well.

#44 Jordan Botaka

<p>

Club - Sint-Truiden

League - Belgium Pro League

Nationality - Democratic Republic of Congo

Age - 25

Usability - 2/10

Relatively unknown, this Congolese international is one of the lowest rated players with a 5 Star Skill Move attribute in the game.

His low rating also makes him an inferior choice to several other players. His age means he won't be bought by many career mode players as well.

#43 Gary Mackay-Steven

Enter caption

Club - Aberdeen

League - Scottish Premiership

Nationality - Scotland

Age - 28

Usability - 2/10

The Scottish Native is another low rated player with 5 Star Skills.

He does have 85 pace which works well with the skills but his other attributes are too poor to make him effective in any team.

He is too old for Career mode and his stats too low for players to buy him in Ultimate Team.

