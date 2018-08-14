FIFA 19: Introduction of UEFA Champions League and its features

Property of FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 is one of the biggest video game releases of 2018 and is expected to top the sales charts for several weeks like the previous iteration. This year's release is slated to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, FIFA 19 will also be made available for PS3 and Xbox 360 with limited features.

FIFA 19 is set to bring in a multitude of changes to the football simulation, and the company promises that it is one step closer to a perfect and fluid football simulation. Gameplay improvements and massive changes to the Kick-Off mode will bring in an added dynamic to the game.

However, the influx of the Champions League is something that is creating waves amongst the gaming community. This year's game will feature the licensed versions of UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup, which were traditionally associated with Pro Evolution Soccer series.

EA Sports wanted the Champions League to be more than just an addition to the game, and has ensured that the Champions League is blended into every game mode available. Moreover, the company behind the FIFA franchise roped in Academy Award-winning music composer Hans Zimmer to compose a remix of the Champions League anthem to be used in the game.

For the first time, one could play the Champions League as a standalone tournament and relive the journey right from the group stages to the final at the Wando Metropolitano Stadium at Madrid. The redesigned Kick-Off mode will also feature the Champions League where one could play in a multitude to the Champions League matches. In addition, it is reported that the career mode would include cutscenes featuring Champions League and Europa League draws.

Alex Hunter's move to Real Madrid in the Journey points out that the final chapter of the English footballer's story would revolve around Hunter's quest to chase Champions League glory. However, one should note that the Journey is not available on older-generation consoles.

FIFA Ultimate Team is also set to receive Champions League and Europa League content updates, which will add a new dimension in your quest to build your dream team right from scratch. Additionally, a brand-new commentary team featuring Derek Rae and Lee Dixon is added to the game to cover the Champions League for a more authentic experience.

The addition of the Champions League along with other UEFA tournaments bring in much-required depth to the footballing simulation and puts the game closer to cement itself as the definitive football simulation.

Video: FIFA 19 reveal trailer featuring Champions League