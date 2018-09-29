Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 best passers in the game

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    29 Sep 2018, 18:13 IST

Image courtesy: EA Sports / FIFA 19
Image courtesy: EA Sports / FIFA 19

FIFA 19, the biggest sports simulation game of the year, hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PS4, PC and Xbox One. EA Sports promised that this year's game wouldn't be like any other, and the company delivered on that front.

FIFA 19 features official licenses of UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup, which were traditionally associated with the PES franchise. Additionally, the game introduced a slew of improvements that bring FIFA 19 one step closer to authentic football experience.

Having players with excellent passing attributes is key in any FIFA game as these players help pick out players with pinpoint accuracy, and thereby, dictate the pace of the game. Furthermore, these players could launch those decisive through balls to split the defence and turn the game in your team's favour, and in this article, let us look closer at the top-10 passers in FIFA 19.

#10 Ivan Rakitic | CM | FC Barcelona | Croatia

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
Ivan Rakitic is a wonderful goal-getter in FIFA 19

The central midfielder from Barcelona takes the tenth spot on the list. Apart from great passing skill, the Croatian international possesses 80+ stats for dribbling and shooting, positioning himself as a goal-getter. His attack work rate is an added bonus.

Overall - 87

Pace - 62

Shooting - 84

Passing - 87

Dribbling - 82

Defending - 72

Physical - 69

#9 Cesc Fabregas | CM | Chelsea | Spain

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Fabregas is the ninth best passer in the game

Cesc Fabregas dropped four places in FIFA 19 and took the spot of the ninth best passer in the game. The 31-year-old Spanish footballer's high attack work rate, combined with decent dribbling and shooting skills not only make him an excellent provider but also a chance creator. 55-rated pace and 58-rated physical attributes are a disappointment, though.

Overall - 84

Pace - 55

Shooting - 74

Passing - 88

Dribbling - 80

Defending - 60

Physical - 58

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Barcelona Football Kevin De Bruyne Lionel Messi FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Player Ratings
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best LaLiga players to feature...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Free Kick Takers to...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Strikers To Feature in the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Overrated players in the game
RELATED STORY
10 best dribblers on FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: World's best XI according to ratings
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: The most likely Top 10 rated players
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Goalkeepers to feature in...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Underrated players in the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Defensive Players to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us