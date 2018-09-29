FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 best passers in the game

Image courtesy: EA Sports / FIFA 19

FIFA 19, the biggest sports simulation game of the year, hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PS4, PC and Xbox One. EA Sports promised that this year's game wouldn't be like any other, and the company delivered on that front.

FIFA 19 features official licenses of UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup, which were traditionally associated with the PES franchise. Additionally, the game introduced a slew of improvements that bring FIFA 19 one step closer to authentic football experience.

Having players with excellent passing attributes is key in any FIFA game as these players help pick out players with pinpoint accuracy, and thereby, dictate the pace of the game. Furthermore, these players could launch those decisive through balls to split the defence and turn the game in your team's favour, and in this article, let us look closer at the top-10 passers in FIFA 19.

#10 Ivan Rakitic | CM | FC Barcelona | Croatia

Ivan Rakitic is a wonderful goal-getter in FIFA 19

The central midfielder from Barcelona takes the tenth spot on the list. Apart from great passing skill, the Croatian international possesses 80+ stats for dribbling and shooting, positioning himself as a goal-getter. His attack work rate is an added bonus.

Overall - 87

Pace - 62

Shooting - 84

Passing - 87

Dribbling - 82

Defending - 72

Physical - 69

#9 Cesc Fabregas | CM | Chelsea | Spain

Fabregas is the ninth best passer in the game

Cesc Fabregas dropped four places in FIFA 19 and took the spot of the ninth best passer in the game. The 31-year-old Spanish footballer's high attack work rate, combined with decent dribbling and shooting skills not only make him an excellent provider but also a chance creator. 55-rated pace and 58-rated physical attributes are a disappointment, though.

Overall - 84

Pace - 55

Shooting - 74

Passing - 88

Dribbling - 80

Defending - 60

Physical - 58

