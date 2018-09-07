Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19 Ratings: Top 100-81 Players Announced

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
497   //    07 Sep 2018, 01:21 IST

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports
Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 is slated to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and the company behind the franchise is set to introduce a host of changes to the game, most notably the introduction of the Champions League and the redesigned Kick-Off mode.

The highly-anticipated demo will most likely be released on 13 September 2018, and to build up to the release, EA Sports releases the top-100 players of the game. So far, the company has announced the twenty players that make the bottom of the top-100 pyramid.

All the players on this list boast 85 overall and are ranked according to their other attributes. Let us not wait any longer, and look closer at the top 100-81 players in FIFA 19.

#100 Kostas Manolas - Centre Back

AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two
Manolas enters the top-100 list for the first time

Kostas Manolas currently plays for AS Roma in the Serie A as a central defender. The Greek international boasts 83 overall for pace and is one of the fastest defenders in the game. 80+ ratings for physical and defending make a central player in any defence. However, with a disappointing rating for shooting, do not expect him to put a lot of balls into the back of the net.

Attributes:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 18

Passing: 42

Dribbling: 62

Defending: 86

Physical: 82

#99 Riyad Mahrez - Right Winger

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Mahrez is extremely dangerous on the wings

Manchester City's record signing enters the top-100 list for the first time. The Algerian footballer boasts blistering pace and stupendous dribbling skills, allowing him to make those decisive runs into the box from out wide.

Attributes:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 79

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 37

Physical: 59

Contact Us Advertise with Us