FIFA 19: The 5 best features from the demo version

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
703   //    24 Sep 2018, 16:39 IST

FIFA 19 releases on 28th of September 2018.

The Demo version of the most anticipated footballing game of the year, FIFA 19, was released on September 20, 2018. While the full version releases on 28th of September, the demo version has got a lot of fans excited for what the full version holds in store for them.

Some of the new features on the latest edition of the game include Champions League official license, German Bundesliga rights, an all-new Journey mode, and multiple house rules in the kick off mode, being some of the notable mentions.

As we got our hands on the demo version of the game, let's talk about the 5 coolest features which were on show by EA Sports, to get the FIFA fans all the more excited for the full release!

#5 Mixing up the Celebrations

Neymar celebrating with Mbappe in FIFA 19.

Who doesn't love random celebrations? Wouldn't you love to dab even if the player who has scored isn't a Pogba or the traditional Ronaldo-Messi celebrations being pulled off by other players? Well, FIFA 19 gives you this freedom.

The Circle button on the PS4 controller gives you a random celebration every time you score a goal in FIFA 19, and you heard it right, with any damn player.

This feature was not present, even in the last edition of FIFA, and has been another creative addition in FIFA 19, as EA Sports look to remove every possibility of complacency from the game. Nice Job, EA Sports!

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
I was married to Zidane, then fell in love with Cristiano, now secretly dating Eden Hazard.
