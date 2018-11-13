FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Players who could be a part of TOTW 9

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 9 will be unveiled on 14 November 2018. The Team of the Week is a list of 23 footballers hand-picked by EA Sports based on their performance in their respective leagues the previous week.

The footballers who are a part of this list receive a rating boost for a limited amount of time and one could get a hold of these special TOTW cards either by purchasing them using FIFA Coins or by unlocking them through packs. Getting these players on the team should be a priority as these footballers with heightened overall could turn the games in your favour and help you build your ultimate team.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the six players whose performances might guarantee them a spot on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week 9.

#6 Jonas Hector | LB | FC Koln | Germany

Jonas Hector scored two goals and provided an assist

Jonas Hector’s fantastic performance in the second division for FC Koln to guide the team to a dominating 8-1 victory almost guarantees him a place on Team of the Week 9. The 28-year-old German defender scored two goals and set up one other over Dynamo Dresden.

Overall – 79

Pace – 76

Shooting – 60

Passing – 75

Dribbling – 74

Defending – 78

Physical – 76

#5 Memphis Depay | ST | Olympique Lyon | Netherlands

Memphis Depay netted a brace for Lyon

Memphis Depay’s brace against Guingamp on Matchday 13 of Ligue 1 ensured that Lyon recorded a comfortable 4-2 win against a struggling opposition. With four goals in the last four league games, the 24-year-old Dutchman netted five goals and provided three assists in thirteen league games so far.

Overall – 83

Pace – 88

Shooting – 81

Passing – 78

Dribbling – 83

Defending – 33

Physical – 79

