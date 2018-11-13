×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Players who could be a part of TOTW 9

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    13 Nov 2018, 18:49 IST

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19
Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 9 will be unveiled on 14 November 2018. The Team of the Week is a list of 23 footballers hand-picked by EA Sports based on their performance in their respective leagues the previous week.

The footballers who are a part of this list receive a rating boost for a limited amount of time and one could get a hold of these special TOTW cards either by purchasing them using FIFA Coins or by unlocking them through packs. Getting these players on the team should be a priority as these footballers with heightened overall could turn the games in your favour and help you build your ultimate team.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the six players whose performances might guarantee them a spot on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week 9.

#6 Jonas Hector | LB | FC Koln | Germany

Jonas Hector scored two goals and provided an assist
Jonas Hector scored two goals and provided an assist

Jonas Hector’s fantastic performance in the second division for FC Koln to guide the team to a dominating 8-1 victory almost guarantees him a place on Team of the Week 9. The 28-year-old German defender scored two goals and set up one other over Dynamo Dresden.

Overall – 79

Pace – 76

Shooting – 60

Passing – 75

Dribbling – 74

Defending – 78

Physical – 76

#5 Memphis Depay | ST | Olympique Lyon | Netherlands

Memphis Depay netted a brace for Lyon
Memphis Depay netted a brace for Lyon

Memphis Depay’s brace against Guingamp on Matchday 13 of Ligue 1 ensured that Lyon recorded a comfortable 4-2 win against a struggling opposition. With four goals in the last four league games, the 24-year-old Dutchman netted five goals and provided three assists in thirteen league games so far.

Overall – 83

Pace – 88

Shooting – 81

Passing – 78

Dribbling – 83

Defending – 33

Physical – 79

Get the latest Gaming News at Sportskeeda.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain Football Edinson Cavani Bernardo Silva FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Player Ratings
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Shocking exclusions from TOTW 8
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Predictions for TOTW 8 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 6 Shocking Exclusions From TOTW 6
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 6 predictions for TOTW 6
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 6 announced featuring Di...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 predictions for TOTW 7 
RELATED STORY
5 players who are better in FIFA than in real life
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 4 announced featuring deadly...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Shocking exclusions from TOTW 7
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Every player with 5 Star Skill Moves
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us