FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Predictions for TOTW 8

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

The next list of the 23 players who will be a part of the Team of the Week 8 will be unveiled by EA Sports on 7 November 2018. These players are selected based on their performances in their respective leagues the past weekend. All the 23 footballers receive a rating boost for a limited amount of time and one could either unlock them by opening packs or purchasing them using FIFA Coins to build their ultimate team.

A round-up of the top-5 European leagues include Paris Saint Germain continuing their perfect start, Manchester City and Juventus staying on top of the Premier League and the Italian Serie A respectively. Also, Barcelona still leads the La Liga while Dortmund still holds a four-point gap over their rivals in the German Bundesliga.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the six players who should be a part of the FIFA 19 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week 8.

Note: All the stats presented in this article represent the ratings found on the standard cards.

#6 Ben Chilwell | LB | Leicester City | England

Chilwell's assist helped Leicester City secure a crucial 1:0 victory

Ben Chilwell from Leicester City should be a part of the TOTW 8 as his impressive display against Cardiff City helped his side secure a crucial 1:0 victory. The Englishman not only secured a clean sheet but also set up the only goal of the game.

Overall – 76

Pace – 76

Shooting – 48

Passing – 69

Dribbling – 74

Defending – 74

Physical – 69

#5 Eder | ST | Jiangsu Suning FC | Italy

Eder provided an assist and scored a brace

Eder is a 31-year-old Italian striker who currently plies his trade for Jiangsu Suning FC in the Chinese Super League. Eder provided an assist and scored two goals to guide his team to a comfortable 3:1 victory. With those two goals, the Italian netted four goals in the last two league games.

Overall – 79

Pace – 84

Shooting – 78

Passing – 73

Dribbling – 82

Defending – 29

Physical – 64

