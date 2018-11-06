×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Predictions for TOTW 8 

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6   //    06 Nov 2018, 16:17 IST

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19
Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

The next list of the 23 players who will be a part of the Team of the Week 8 will be unveiled by EA Sports on 7 November 2018. These players are selected based on their performances in their respective leagues the past weekend. All the 23 footballers receive a rating boost for a limited amount of time and one could either unlock them by opening packs or purchasing them using FIFA Coins to build their ultimate team.

A round-up of the top-5 European leagues include Paris Saint Germain continuing their perfect start, Manchester City and Juventus staying on top of the Premier League and the Italian Serie A respectively. Also, Barcelona still leads the La Liga while Dortmund still holds a four-point gap over their rivals in the German Bundesliga.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the six players who should be a part of the FIFA 19 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week 8.

Note: All the stats presented in this article represent the ratings found on the standard cards.

#6 Ben Chilwell | LB | Leicester City | England

Chilwell's assist helped Leicester City secure a crucial 1:0 victory
Chilwell's assist helped Leicester City secure a crucial 1:0 victory

Ben Chilwell from Leicester City should be a part of the TOTW 8 as his impressive display against Cardiff City helped his side secure a crucial 1:0 victory. The Englishman not only secured a clean sheet but also set up the only goal of the game.

Overall – 76

Pace – 76

Shooting – 48

Passing – 69

Dribbling – 74

Defending – 74

Physical – 69

#5 Eder | ST | Jiangsu Suning FC | Italy

Eder provided an assist and scored a brace
Eder provided an assist and scored a brace

Eder is a 31-year-old Italian striker who currently plies his trade for Jiangsu Suning FC in the Chinese Super League. Eder provided an assist and scored two goals to guide his team to a comfortable 3:1 victory. With those two goals, the Italian netted four goals in the last two league games.

Overall – 79

Pace – 84

Shooting – 78

Passing – 73

Dribbling – 82

Defending – 29

Physical – 64


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Napoli Football Raheem Sterling Dries Mertens FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Player Ratings
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
FIFA 19: 6 predictions for TOTW 6
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 6 Shocking Exclusions From TOTW 6
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 predictions for TOTW 7 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 6 announced featuring Di...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 4 announced featuring deadly...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Shocking exclusions from TOTW 7
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 7 announced featuring Suarez,...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Predicting dream team for...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 best passers in the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ratings: Top 100-81 Players Announced
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us