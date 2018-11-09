FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Shocking exclusions from TOTW 8

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

The Team of the Week that is released on every Wednesday by EA Sports features a list of 23 players for various leagues across the globe. These players are selected based on their performances in their respective leagues in the previous week. All the 23 players with a TOTW card receive a rating boost for a limited amount of time that players could be either purchase using FIFA Coins or unlock by opening packs.

As the list contains only 23 players, it is almost impossible to include all the best players in the Team of the Week list, and the company behind the franchise does exclude a couple of really good players to make way for others, much to the dislike of many fans across the globe.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the six players who should’ve been a part of FIFA 19 Ultimate Team’s TOTW 8.

Note: All the stats mentioned in this article represent the players’ standard cards.

#6 Jack Grealish | CAM | Aston Villa | England

Jack Grealish provided an assist and scored a goal

After enduring an extended period of a dry spell, the central attacking midfielder from England scored a goal and provided an assist as Aston Villa dispatched Bolton Wanderers 2-0. Jack Grealish’s involvement in goals came after Matchday 1. The Englishman now has one goal and two assists in sixteen league games.

Overall – 76

Pace – 74

Shooting – 80

Passing – 63

Dribbling – 37

Defending – 73

Physical – 55

#5 Ciro Immobile | ST | Lazio | Italy

Immobile netted a brace for Lazio

Ciro Immobile continued his stellar form in the Italian Serie A. The 28-year-old Italian international netted a brace against SPAL on Matchday 11 to help his side secure a dominating 4-1 victory. Currently, Immobile has scored eight goals in eleven league games.

Overall – 87

Pace – 82

Shooting – 87

Passing – 63

Dribbling – 82

Defending – 39

Physical – 76

