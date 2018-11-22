×
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 10 revealed featuring Sane, Kane and Salah

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Nov 2018, 08:36 IST

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19/EA Sports
Every Wednesday, EA Sports releases a list of 23 players as part of the Team of the Week list. These players are selected based on their performances in their respective leagues the past week. Since the past week was dominated with international football action, the TOTW 10 features players based on their performances for their countries on the global stage.

The footballers who are a part of the TOTW squad feature enhanced overall for a limited amount of time, whom the players could either purchase by using FIFA Coins or unlock by opening packs to help them build their ultimate team.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the players who made FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 10.

#23 James Collins | ST | Lutton Town | Republic of Ireland

James Collins is a 27-year-old footballer from Ireland who currently plies his trade for Lutton Town in League One. Collins scored a hat-trick as his side beat Plymouth 5:1 on Matchday 18. The Irish footballer now has seven goals to his name in eighteen league games.

Overall - 76

Pace - 79

Shooting - 76

Passing - 58

Dribbling - 73

Defending - 37

Physical - 83

#22 Mateus | RM | Boavista | Angola

The 34-year-old wide midfielder scored both of the side's goal in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers as Angola beat Burkina Faso with a 2:1 scoreline. Mateus now has five goals in twelve qualifiers so far.

Overall - 78

Pace - 84

Shooting - 80

Passing - 76

Dribbling - 79

Defending - 48

Physical - 71

#21 Haris Seferovic | ST | SL Benfica | Switzerland

Haris Seferovic scored a hat-trick for Switzerland as his side pulled off a surprise win against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League. With those three goals, the 26-year-old now has five goals in four Nations League games.

Overall - 79

Pace - 75

Shooting - 80

Passing - 70

Dribbling - 80

Defending - 47

Physical - 79

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
