FIFA 19 Ultimate Team TOTW 26: Team of the Week revealed

Five Bundesliga stars feature

EA Sports recently revealed their FIFA 19 TOTW 26, with quite a few surprise inclusions. Players from the Premier League feature heavily, with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Bernd Leno and even Nathan Ake making the cut among others.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, on the back of a stunning hat-trick over the weekend against Watford, is the biggest gainer, receiving a 90 overall in-form card with some mouthwatering stats.

Bayern Munich superstar James Rodriguez, with a rating of 91, is the highest-rated player in the Team of the Week, while the likes of Andrea Belotti and Nicholas Pepe too received significant upgrades, moving to 86 and 87 respectively.

Bernd Leno's heroics for Arsenal against Manchester United have earned him a spot in the team as well, with Benoit Costil being named the substitute keeper.

The Bundesliga remains the best-represented league in the latest TOTW, with five players featuring: Nico Elvedi, Julian Brandt, James Rodriguez, Simon Terodde and Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

FIFA 19 FUT Team of the Week 26 Starting XI

GK: Bernd Leno (Arsenal) - 86

CB: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) - 82

CB: Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 81

CB: Pepe (Porto) - 86

CDM: Lucas Bigilia (AC Milan) - 84

CM: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen) - 86

CAM: James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich) - 91

LW: Raheem Sterling (Man City) - 90

RM: Nicolas Pépé (Lille) - 87

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) - 86

ST: Andrea Belotti (Torino) - 86

FIFA 19 FUT Team of the Week 26 Substitutes

Benoit Costil (Bordeaux) - 84, Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) - 82, Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wisla Krakow) - 81, Ismaïla Sarr (Stade Rennais) - 81, Simon Terodde (FC Koln) - 84, Jamie Vardy (Leicester) - 84, Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburg) - 82

FIFA 19 FUT Team of the Week 26 Reserves

Cristian Calderón (Necaxa) - 70, Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Pheonix) - 75, Ricardo Lopes (Jeonbuk Hyundai) - 77, Anderson Lopes (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo) - 77, Roberto Gutierrez (Palestino) - 79

