FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 6 announced featuring Di Maria, Lewandowski and Mahrez

Every week, EA Sports releases a list of 23 players as part of the FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week. These players are chosen based on their performances in their respective leagues the past weekend.

The TOTW cards are only available for a limited time, and feature heightened overall and better attributes compared to the standard cards of these players. One could purchase these cards using FIFA Coins or unlock them by opening FIFA packs. Getting a hold of these footballers is key for it helps the player to move one step closer to build their ultimate team.

Without further ado, let us dive in deeper and look closer at all the players that feature in FIFA 19's Team of the Week 6.

#23 Dinny Corcoran | ST | Bohemians | Ireland

Dinny Corcoran bagged four goals against Bray Wanderers allowing his side to record an emphatic 5-0 victory. With that spectacular performance, the Irish footballer now has ten league goals to his name. This victory was the club's second consecutive win in the league.

Overall - 70

Pace - 65

Shooting - 71

Passing - 59

Dribbling - 68

Defending - 32

Physical - 72

#22 Paul Ebere Onuachu | ST | FC Midtylland | Nigeria

Paul Ebere Onuachu is a 24-year-old Nigerian striker who currently plays for FC Midtylland in the Superligaen. Onuachu scored a hat-trick to help his side retain its place at the top of the table. That spectacular performance ensured that the Nigerian has seven goals to his name in 11 matches.

Overall - 78

Pace - 78

Shooting - 75

Passing - 64

Dribbling - 74

Defending - 48

Physical - 78

#21 Landry Dimata | ST | RSC Anderlecht | Belgium

Landry Dimata is in super form in the Belgium league for he scored eight goals in 11 league games. His stellar form was also seen on Matchday 11 when he netted a hat-trick against Cercle Brugge to help his side secure its second league win on the trot.

Overall - 79

Pace - 83

Shooting - 78

Passing - 65

Dribbling - 77

Defending - 33

Physical - 78

