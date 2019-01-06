FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Chelsea Players Who Will Get An Upgrade

Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea players are in high demand on FIFA 19 and it is no surprise looking at the quality in the team. Eden Hazard, yet again, is undoubted the most in-demand player from the Blues in the game while a few others are also in high demand.

We took a look a the 3 Chelsea players who might get a downgrade already, and today, we look at the three players who will be an upgrade in the winter rating refresh. Without further ado, here are they are:

#3 – Eden Hazard

Chelsea FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Let's start off with the most obvious one – Eden Hazard. The Belgian has been on top of his form this season and it looks like the freedom he has got under Maurizio Sarri has helped him a lot.

He has taken his game to the next level and is scoring a lot more than usual. Moreover, his confidence on the ball and in dribbling is clearly more than ever. He has his base card rated at 91 this year by EA – which is already one of the top 10 in the game.

Adding to it, he has three more cards in Ultimate Team – two in-Forms and one Player of the Month. He got his first IF card in the very first TOTW: a 92 rated LW card.

His performances were so good that EA gave him the POTM award for September. The new card was rated at 93 with his shooting and passing stats getting a +4 boost from his base card.

He has continued to perform at the same level this season and has now got himself another TOTW card! Rated at 93, same as his POTM card, but with a slight difference. His TOTW card passing stat is at 89 while the POTM card has it at 90.

With the rating refresh in February, EA are expected to boost his overall rating by 1, ie, having his rating go up to 92. That stats are expected to be the same as his first IF card and not many will argue that he did not deserve the upgrade.

