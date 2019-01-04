FUT 19: 3 Chelsea players who are likely to get a downgrade

Sripad FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 172 // 04 Jan 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea have had a decent start to the season and that is mostly down to one man – Eden Hazard. The Belgian has been on fire this season and is the most used Chelsea player in FIFA 19.

He's rated at 91 in the game and has 2 more cards to his name in Ultimate Team. Both the cards – one POTM and one TOTW – are rated at 93. He's easily one of the best in the game and people love him on the left wing.

However, not all Chelsea players have flourished under Maurizio Sarri. Some of them have been out of form, or out of the squad.

Keeping that in mind, here are three Chelsea players who are likely to get a downgrade in FUT 19:

#3 – Danny Drinkwater

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

From a Premier League winner to a reserve team player – Danny Drinkwater's career has hit the highest point and also the lowest in a span of 3 years.

He won the league with Leicester City and was rated as one of the best midfielders in the league that season. He then moved to Chelsea, and it's all been downhill for him ever since.

The former Manchester United player has never gotten a chance to prove himself at the Bridge, and has been benched or injured most of the time.

Under Antonio Conte he got a couple of appearances under his belt, but that has not been the case under Sarri. Drinkwater has hardly been named in the Match Day squad – not even when the main players are injured.

Advertisement

Rated at just 79 in the game, Drinkwater is bound to get a downgrade when the winter rating refresh takes place. EA are not going to let him stay at that rating, because he has not played a single game this year.

A push down to 77 or lower is expected and it is, sadly, the ideal rating for a player of his quality. Some may argue that he only got to 79 because he was a Chelsea player, and there won't be many to argue in his favour.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement