FUT 19: 5 biggest possible winter upgrades

Sripad FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 35 // 29 Dec 2018, 11:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who's going to get the biggest upgrade?

We are just over a month away from the winter upgrades and today, we take a look at the biggest possible upgrades. So many players have taken the pitch by storm and left the fans mesmerized.

However, this has forced EA to take a look at the ratings they have given these players as they are really low compared to what their performances on the pitch indicate. Without further ado, here are the top 5 players who should get the biggest upgrades:

#5 David Brooks (69 to 74)

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

David Brooks is the most underrated signing of the season in the Premier League. Everyone is talking about how good Jorginho, Alisson etc have been but it's this youngster who has actually impressed the most.

Even at Bournemouth, people talk about Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Joshua King. But on the pitch, Brooks has been the best player as he is the one who has been building all the attacks.

Rated just 69 in FIFA 19, Brooks deserves a huge upgrade. He can easily be rated as high as 77 for the time being and then may be pushed to 79 in FIFA 20. However, it will be interesting to see if EA actually push him from his Silver card to Gold in the winter upgrade.

Realistically, they might push him to 74 – the highest rating for a silver card player.

#4 Paco Alcacer (79 to 84)

Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

The shackles are off and Paco Alcacer is back doing what he does best – scoring goals. The Spaniard was on fire during his Valencia days but the move to Barcelona just didn't work out for him and the club.

Advertisement

Now at Borussia Dortmund, Alcacer's form makes his 79 rated FUT card look really bad. He has an 84-rated FUT Swap card and EA needs to make that his base card, at least.

His current base card of 79 has shooting at 78 and dribbling at 75 while they stand at 84 and 81 respectively in his FUT Swap card. That seems more ideal for him right now and the winter upgrade should get him there.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement