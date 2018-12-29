×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FUT 19: 5 biggest possible winter upgrades

Sripad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    29 Dec 2018, 11:58 IST

Who's going to get the biggest upgrade?
Who's going to get the biggest upgrade?

We are just over a month away from the winter upgrades and today, we take a look at the biggest possible upgrades. So many players have taken the pitch by storm and left the fans mesmerized.

However, this has forced EA to take a look at the ratings they have given these players as they are really low compared to what their performances on the pitch indicate. Without further ado, here are the top 5 players who should get the biggest upgrades:

#5 David Brooks (69 to 74)

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

David Brooks is the most underrated signing of the season in the Premier League. Everyone is talking about how good Jorginho, Alisson etc have been but it's this youngster who has actually impressed the most.

Even at Bournemouth, people talk about Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Joshua King. But on the pitch, Brooks has been the best player as he is the one who has been building all the attacks.

Rated just 69 in FIFA 19, Brooks deserves a huge upgrade. He can easily be rated as high as 77 for the time being and then may be pushed to 79 in FIFA 20. However, it will be interesting to see if EA actually push him from his Silver card to Gold in the winter upgrade.

Realistically, they might push him to 74 – the highest rating for a silver card player.

#4 Paco Alcacer (79 to 84)

Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

The shackles are off and Paco Alcacer is back doing what he does best – scoring goals. The Spaniard was on fire during his Valencia days but the move to Barcelona just didn't work out for him and the club.

Advertisement

Now at Borussia Dortmund, Alcacer's form makes his 79 rated FUT card look really bad. He has an 84-rated FUT Swap card and EA needs to make that his base card, at least.

His current base card of 79 has shooting at 78 and dribbling at 75 while they stand at 84 and 81 respectively in his FUT Swap card. That seems more ideal for him right now and the winter upgrade should get him there.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football Borussia Dortmund Football Paco Alcácer Jadon Sancho FIFA 19
Sripad
CONTRIBUTOR
The cricketing and gaming side of @falsewinger.
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Premier League players who...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Five-Star Skill Players in...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Odds of getting high-rated FUT cards are...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Mobile: Top 5 fastest players in the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: The most likely Top 10 rated players
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 7 announced featuring Suarez,...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best youngsters and hidden...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: The 5 best features from the demo version
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Strikers To Feature in the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Free Kick Takers to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us