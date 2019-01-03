FUT 19: 3 Premier League players who might get a downgrade

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Premier League players are probably the most fairly rated players in FIFA 19. Nobody is rated too high and nobody is rated too low. Everyone is happy with the ratings the players have got but some of the players have failed to live up to expectations.

Their on-field performances have been so bad that EA might consider giving them a downgrade in the winter refresh. While there won't be a huge difference in the rating even after it is downgraded, it doesn't reflect well on the players.

Here are three players who are in line for a downgrade:

#3 – Alexis Sanchez

This time last year, Alexis Sanchez was the top target for Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. If that wasn't enough, he was also being linked with a move to Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Fast-forward a year, and he is struggling at United. He's not playing as well as he used to and is often seen warming the bench on match days. Sanchez has literally gone from being the first name on the sheet to the last in the last year.

Sanchez is currently rated at 87 in FIFA 19 and there is no way he is going to keep hold of it in February. He has missed most of the matches this season and when fit, he was, as mentioned before, bench-warming.

EA will likely give him a downgrade by 2 points and push him to 85, which in all honesty, still looks a bit too high. The rating would have been ideal for the Arsenal version of Sanchez as he was easily their best player but right now, anything above 83 or 84 seems like a bit too much for him.

However, with that said, Sanchez will be hoping to get back to his top form soon as the shackles have been broken. He no longer needs to run back to defend and can stay forward and push for counter-attacks, just like he used to do at Arsenal.

