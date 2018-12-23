FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Premier League players who deserve an upgrade

FIFA 19 Premier League Upgrades

We are 3 months into FIFA 19 and that means we are just a few weeks away from the winter upgrades. The first week of February will see the new FIFA Ultimate Team cards coming out and we take a look at the players who are bound to get an upgrade.

Several players have exceeded everyone's expectations and the gamers want the cards to reflect their player's performances on the pitch. In FIFA 18, we saw Mohamed Salah get the biggest upgrade – jumping from 83 to 85 – but this time around, he is not expected to get one.

Without further ado, here are the 5 players who deserve an upgrade in FIFA 19:

#5 Raheem Sterling

Manchester City v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - UEFA Champions League Group F

Manchester City might not be performing like they did last season but that has not stopped Raheem Sterling. The Englishman has been in scintillating form and has been helping City get points when they seem to be losing out.

The winger got a rating of 85 at the launch of FIFA 19 and that itself was not accepted by a majority of the games. While his pace (93) and dribbling (87) stats were spot on, nothing else was close.

Sterling was given a rating of 73 for shooting and just 76 for passing. Yes, he did miss a lot of easy chances last season and was not scoring a lot but 73 is way too low. It could have been easily around 78-79 at least.

As for passing, 76 is something you give a player who misplaces a lot of passes, like Lukaku and Willian. But Sterling was one of the best passers at City and easily should have been rated around 81.

With him proving this season that the stats on his FIFA 19 card are nowhere close, EA should give him a good upgrade. His POTM card has a rating of 88 with shooting at 80 and passing at 82 and it would be ideal to have a stats remain the similar, if not the overall.

Reducing his defending and increasing his shooting & passing should give them the liberty to upgrade his card from 85 to 87 with his shooting and passing stats at 78 and 81.

