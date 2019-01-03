FUT 19: 3 defenders who deserve a winter upgrade

Morocco v Iran: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Defenders are the most underrated players in FIFA 19. Especially in Ultimate Team, players usually spend big on the attackers and midfielders first and then move to goalkeepers before getting defenders.

A lot of players believe that they can get away with cheap defenders and concentrate on spending big later on but that is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes. Getting a good defence is the solid foundation for a team and unless they manage to get a wall set up at the back, it will be difficult to win the big games, especially the Weekend League matches.

Football clubs around the world have also started to realize this and that is why we are seeling defenders going for huge prices now. Van Dijk was signed by Liverpool for £75M while Manchester City spent around £200M on their backline alone.

Let's have a look at the top 3 defenders who are bound to get an upgrade this winter:

#3 – Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi's loan move to Borussia Dortmund was a surprise for all. Real Madrid were short on cover for Marcelo and Carvajal but still, they let him head out on loan. Blancos did have Lucas Hernandez and Álvaro Odriozola but they were just settling in and Hakimi was the more experienced one.

The move, however, has been a magical one for him. The right-back has been on top of his game for the German side and it is not a surprise that he is one of the most sought-after players in FIFA 19.

Players who build a Bundesliga team usually opt for him at the start and then push him to a substitute role when they have enough to get Joshua Kimmich. Rated at just 75, Hakimi has shown that he deserves at least a slight upgrade.

A driving force behind BVB's incredible run in the German top flight, Hakimi should get an upgrade to 79 or 80. Comparing him to the wing-backs and full-backs who are rated at around 80, everyone would agree that he deserves to be in that range.

