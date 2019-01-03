×
FUT 19: 3 Manchester United players who will get a downgrade

Sripad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
247   //    03 Jan 2019, 23:48 IST

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League
Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are finally getting into the groove and are showing that they have the ability to finish in the top 4 this season. However, their start to the season wasn't too good and the player ratings might just get affected as a result of that.

Moreover, some of the players are yet to step up and they will be getting their FIFA 19 ratings downgraded when the mid-season refresh happens. While many would blame Jose Mourinho for this, the players too have managed to disappoint big time.

Here are three Manchester United who might get a downgrade:

#3 – Nemanja Matic

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Nemanja Matic was signed from Chelsea last summer to give more freedom to Paul Pogba in the attack. The Serbian had a good first season at Old Trafford but has been absolutely terrible this time around.

The former Benfica star has not been able to provide the passes to the forwards nor has he been able to stop the counter-attacks from the opponents. He was one of the main reasons why United went 2-0 down to Newcastle United earlier this year but thanks to Mata, Martial and Sanchez's brilliant 2nd half display, he did not get the stick he should have.

Rated at 86, it looked ideal at the start of the season. Matic was easily the best CDM at United and the way he played throughout last season, not many would have argued that he deserved anything less than that.

However, his performances this season have made people question the rating and EA will be reducing it in the winter refresh. While it won't be a huge downgrade, it is expected that the rating will come down to 84.

His passing, dribbling and defensive stats are going to be affected the most and if you are some who likes playing with him, get him now. He is currently going for around 31k coins and the price will only go up this month as the rating goes down in the first week of February.

