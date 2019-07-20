FIFA 20: 5 best OTW cards to buy

Ones To Watch or OTW cards are the best cards to invest in. The ratings of these cards go up as the players deliver stunning performances and if you are to use them in your team, the headache of selling a Team of the Week card in order to get a new one of the same player is gone.

With OTW cards, you just need to get them once and regardless of how many TOTW cards the player gets, the ratings on your card go up. This saves the players a lot of coins and also the trouble to hunt for the best cards as soon as they are out.

However, not all the players get these OTW cards and they are only applicable to a select few players who moved clubs in the summer. A fresh set of OTW cards come out in February as well after the January transfer window is done.

This summer, a lot of high profile transfers have happened already and there are a few more that could happen. Paul Pogba, Neymar and Romelu Lukaku are a few players who could be on the move and all of them are in contention to get an OTW card if they change clubs.

Without further ado, here are 5 OTW cards to buy at the start of FIFA 20:

#5 – João Félix

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

João Félix had a 69-rated non-rare silver card in FIFA 19 but that is set to get a huge upgrade in FIFA 20. The teenager has completed a record transfer to Atletico Madrid and his rating is likely to be pushed to 84 in the game.

The Portuguese sensation is hyped a lot and going by what he did for Benfica last season, there is no doubt that he will continue to impress at the Spanish club too. Félix's OTW card might be one of the cheapest at the start and getting it would be a great decision.

