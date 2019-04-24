FIFA 20: 5 Chelsea players who deserve an upgrade

Chelsea v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

Chelsea have had a weird season so far and things are just confusing at the club. The Blues have made it to the Europa League semi-final, finished runners-up in the Carabao Cup and are fighting for a top 4 finish in the league.

However, the fans are still not happy as Maurizio Sarri's tactics have left them frustrated. The Chelsea faithful, a good chunk of them, want the manager sacked as soon as possible but with a transfer ban still in place for the summer and January, the club might not take that risk.

Despite having an average season overall, Chelsea are in a decent position thanks to a handful of players. Eden Hazard has been leading the charge for them but will not be in this list as he might be a Real Madrid player by the time FIFA 20 releases.

Here are 5 Chelsea players who deserve an upgrade:

#5 – Callum Hudson-Odoi

Rated at just 68 in FIFA 19, Callum Hudson-Odoi will be the Chelsea player to get the best upgrade in FIFA 20. The youngster deserved an upgrade in the winter refresh itself but surprisingly was ignored.

Hudson-Odoi should be moved from a non-rare silver card to a rare-gold card rated at 78 at least. Sancho was moved from 72 to 78 in the winter upgrades and is bound to be pushed to 80+ in FIFA 20.

Similarly, EA Sports should hand Hudson-Odoi an upgrade despite the fact that he might not be playing the majority of next season. He has undergone a surgery on a ruptured Achilles and is set to be out for a long time. The winger suffered an injury during Chelsea's 2-2 draw vs Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

