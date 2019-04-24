FIFA 20: 5 Chelsea players who should get a downgrade

Chelsea FC v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea are in a decent position on the table right now and are still fighting for a top-4 finish. They have finished as the runners-up in the Carabao Cup, are fighting for a place in the top 4 in the Premier League and are in the semi-finals of the Europa league.

However, it has just not been a group effort. The team is doing well only because of a select few individuals and others have just not managed to do anything special. The players who have done well deserve an upgrade but the ones who have flopped are bound to get a downgrade.

Here are 5 Chelsea players who should get a downgrade:

#5 – David Luiz

The Brazilian has been bang average this season. He has been selected ahead of Andreas Christensen by Maurizio Sarri just for his ability to play the long balls and nothing else. Defensively, he has been making too many mistakes and it has cost Chelsea big time.

Rated at 83 in FIFA 19, Luiz has done nothing to justify the rating. He has to be given a downgrade and pushed to 81. His defensive partner, Antonio Rudiger has been the exact opposite of him and managed to save Chelsea multiple times.

Despite having Luiz in front of him, Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept 13 clean sheets in the debut season in the Premier League. That shows how much potential he has and EA Sports should reward him and Rudiger with good upgrades.

As for Luiz, he should not only be benched by Chelsea next season, he should not been in the rare-gold card category in FIFA 20. The Brazilian should be pushed for 81 or below in the next game, with his defending stats getting a massive hit.

