FIFA 20: 5 features from previous editions of FIFA that EA should bring back

Will EA bring back some of these epic features in FIFA 20?

EA Sports FIFA is arguably one of the most popular games out there in the market today.

Played by over millions of people around the world, it has developed into EA's most successful venture over the years.

The first edition of FIFA was released way back in 1993 and over the years, the game has undergone severe makeovers and upgrades.

Each year also witnesses the addition of new features in the game. FIFA 19 saw the arrival of new offline game modes such as Survival, Headers and Volleys, No Rules etc, and FIFA 20 promises a whole lot more.

However, due to the addition of new game modes, many old features have been overlooked.

Here, we take a look at five features from past editions of FIFA that EA should consider bringing back for FIFA 20. While it's unlikely most of these will be brought back, EA should give it a thought just to freshen up what's becoming a stale brand.

#1 Indoor football

Indoor football was first introduced in FIFA 97 to much success. The indoor game mode allowed players to play in the 5 v 5 or 6 v 6 format, eliminating corners and other set pieces which resulted in non-stop, high octane play.

Players from a variety of teams could be chosen to make a single team of your own.

The game was also featured in FIFA 98, but never really gained traction. It was removed from FIFA 99 and has never been a part of subsequent FIFA releases.

A return in FIFA 20 is unlikely although hardcore fans of the game would love to see a variation of it, maybe in the FIFA Street mould.

