×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA 20: 5 features from previous editions of FIFA that EA should bring back

Arvind S
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
431   //    14 May 2019, 20:54 IST

Will EA bring back some of these epic features in FIFA 20?
Will EA bring back some of these epic features in FIFA 20?

EA Sports FIFA is arguably one of the most popular games out there in the market today.

Played by over millions of people around the world, it has developed into EA's most successful venture over the years.

The first edition of FIFA was released way back in 1993 and over the years, the game has undergone severe makeovers and upgrades.

Each year also witnesses the addition of new features in the game. FIFA 19 saw the arrival of new offline game modes such as Survival, Headers and Volleys, No Rules etc, and FIFA 20 promises a whole lot more.

However, due to the addition of new game modes, many old features have been overlooked.

Here, we take a look at five features from past editions of FIFA that EA should consider bringing back for FIFA 20. While it's unlikely most of these will be brought back, EA should give it a thought just to freshen up what's becoming a stale brand.


#1 Indoor football

Indoor football was first introduced in FIFA 97 to much success. The indoor game mode allowed players to play in the 5 v 5 or 6 v 6 format, eliminating corners and other set pieces which resulted in non-stop, high octane play.

Players from a variety of teams could be chosen to make a single team of your own.

Advertisement

The game was also featured in FIFA 98, but never really gained traction. It was removed from FIFA 99 and has never been a part of subsequent FIFA releases.

A return in FIFA 20 is unlikely although hardcore fans of the game would love to see a variation of it, maybe in the FIFA Street mould.

Also read: FIFA 20 Career Mode: 5 Features Every Player Wants

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
FIFA 19
Advertisement
FIFA 20 Career Mode: 5 Features Every Player Wants
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Release date, trailer, demo, gameplay upgrades, game modes, and cover star
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Amazon India to lose exclusive rights to sell FIFA and other upcoming EA releases
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 Things that must change in Gameplay
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 3 Things to Expect from the New Game
RELATED STORY
5 New Features In FIFA 19 Kick Off Mode
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20 Player Ratings: Predicting the top 5 LaLiga players in the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 full-backs
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20 Player Ratings: Predicting the top 5 players in the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 players who could be on the cover
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us