FIFA 20: 5 Liverpool players who should get an upgrade

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 44 // 30 Apr 2019, 14:10 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

What a season Liverpool are having! They were expected to be challenging for the title this season but not in the way they have. Many fans expected them to slip up at some point in the season, but they have held on well and are flying high.

With just one loss this season in the Premier League, the Reds have shown the world that they are ready to face any challenges and they will not go down without a fight!

All this has been possible because of the brilliant signings by Jurgen Klopp and the way he has got them to play. Without further ado, here are the 5 Liverpool players who deserve an upgrade in FIFA 20:

#5 – Virgil van Dijk

Without a doubt, Virgil van Dijk has been the one to make the difference for Liverpool this season. His rock solid displays at the back have got them where they are, and it has to be the most significant contribution of a defender to a side since John Terry.

Coincidently, he also became the first ever defender to with the PFA Player of the year award since John Terry. The Dutchman has been so good this season that not a single player has dribbled past him the whole season.

Rated at 85 initially in FIFA 19, EA Sports handed him a good upgrade in the winter ratings refresh. They pushed him to 88 in February, but when the ratings for FIFA 20 come out, he will get another good push.

While a +3 rating increase is not expected again, he will definitely be pushed to 90 in the game. Anything less than that would be a surprise while anything above 90 would also be a step too big right now.

