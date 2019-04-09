FIFA 20: 5 players who could be on the cover

Who will be on the cover of FIFA 20?

FIFA 20 is set to hit stores later this year and fans will be hoping that EA dishes out something a little less underwhelming than what they came up with last year, with many avid gamers feeling that FIFA 19 was an unmitigated disaster.

As always, in the lead up to the release of the game, all the attention will be on who EA decides to put on the cover of the game.

Fan voting is already in progress, with many of the world's top players receiving votes by the dozen.

Last year's cover star was Cristiano Ronaldo but he was replaced midway through by Neymar, Kevin de Bruyne and Paulo Dybala after making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He is expected to be out of the running this time around, although he does feature heavily in the voting system.

Who are the candidates most likely to take the throne vacated by Ronaldo? Let's take a look at five of them:

#5 Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

A rather surprising candidate to be on the cover of EA's next FIFA game, but Son Heung-min is currently leading a poll conducted on fifplay.com which allows fans to vote for the player they want to be on the cover.

Son has garnered a whopping 17% of the votes, adding up to 191,860 votes in total. He has thus far pipped even the likes of Ronaldo and Messi, who have 190,876 and 184,637 votes respectively, to the top spot.

Son has had a brilliant season thus far, leading Tottenham to the quarterfinals of the Champions League and also potentially a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Having Son on the cover would also grow EA's fanbase in Asia, where there remains a largely untapped market.

