FIFA 20: 5 Premier League players who will get a downgrade

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 170 // 29 Apr 2019, 16:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Premier League players who have been below par this season

Premier League is filled with top players in the world, and they are all expected to be on top of their game all the time. However, not all players manage to do that every season and some of them have been way below par this season.

Here are 5 Premier League players who have not stepped this season and will get a downgrade in FIFA 20:

#5 David De Gea

For years now, David De Gea has been touted as the best goalkeeper in the world. But this season, he has been making so many errors that he is not even the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Moreover, he isn't even the best goalkeeper in Manchester, nor is he the best Spanish goalkeeper in the Premier League. The fall of De Gea has been really bad, and the Spaniard needs to take a break from the game for a couple of months.

The former Atletico Madrid star has another issue on his head, and that is related to his contract. Reports suggest that he is holding out for a big money deal but with his recent performances, Manchester United's board might be thinking that it is time for a change.

Rated at 91 in FIFA 19, there is no way EA Sports can afford to keep him at that high rating in FIFA 20. He will get a significant downgrade this summer and should ideally be pushed to 86 or 87 – anything more than that would be a bonus.

His handling has to be the one stat to get the most significant downgrade as he has spilt a lot of shots at him and they have resulted in crucial goals. It was already his weakest stat 85 and should be pushed down to 79.

