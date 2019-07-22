FIFA 20: 5 Real Madrid players who will get a downgrade

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

FIFA 20 is set to hit stores later this year and is expected to be bigger and better than ever before. As always, in the lead-up to its release, all the focus will be on how the different teams and players stack up against one another.

Real Madrid CF were among the most popular teams in FIFA 19 and for good reason. They had just won three successive Champions League titles and had four of the 15 highest-rated players in FIFA 19 in their ranks, making them easily the most formidable team in the game.

However, the Madrid players were a shadow of their usual selves this past season and that is expected to reflect in their FIFA 20 ratings.

On that note, here are five Real Madrid players who are likely to get a downgrade in FIFA 20:

#5 Thibaut Courtois

Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

After Keylor Navas' struggles in 2017/18, Madrid decided to rope in Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea hoping he would alleviate their goalkeeping woes.

However, Courtois' displays mirrored that of Navas' from the previous season as he made a series of high-profile errors, particularly during the first half of the campaign.

His rating in FIFA is likely to take a hit as a result. Courtois was rated 90 in FIFA 19, on par with Jan Oblak, which is quite surprising considering the fact that the Atletico shot-stopper is currently the best in the world.

EA are unlikely to make the same mistake again and the Belgian is likely to witness his rating drop by 2, to 88.

#4 Marcelo

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

Marcelo endured a torrid 2018/19 season, losing his starting spot to Sergio Reguilón during the latter half of the campaign.

The Brazilian entered the past season as the best left-back in the world, however, that reputation took a hit following a string of sub-par displays.

The arrival of Ferland Mendy this summer could spell the end of Marcelo's tenure as Madrid's first-choice left-back as well.

Marcelo was rated 88 in FIFA 19 and could drop several notches in the upcoming edition. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him rated under 86 in FIFA 20.

