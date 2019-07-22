×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA 20: 5 Real Madrid players who will get a downgrade

Arvind S
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
134   //    22 Jul 2019, 18:47 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

FIFA 20 is set to hit stores later this year and is expected to be bigger and better than ever before. As always, in the lead-up to its release, all the focus will be on how the different teams and players stack up against one another.

Real Madrid CF were among the most popular teams in FIFA 19 and for good reason. They had just won three successive Champions League titles and had four of the 15 highest-rated players in FIFA 19 in their ranks, making them easily the most formidable team in the game.

However, the Madrid players were a shadow of their usual selves this past season and that is expected to reflect in their FIFA 20 ratings.

On that note, here are five Real Madrid players who are likely to get a downgrade in FIFA 20:

#5 Thibaut Courtois

Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

After Keylor Navas' struggles in 2017/18, Madrid decided to rope in Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea hoping he would alleviate their goalkeeping woes.

However, Courtois' displays mirrored that of Navas' from the previous season as he made a series of high-profile errors, particularly during the first half of the campaign.

His rating in FIFA is likely to take a hit as a result. Courtois was rated 90 in FIFA 19, on par with Jan Oblak, which is quite surprising considering the fact that the Atletico shot-stopper is currently the best in the world.

EA are unlikely to make the same mistake again and the Belgian is likely to witness his rating drop by 2, to 88.

Advertisement

#4 Marcelo

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

Marcelo endured a torrid 2018/19 season, losing his starting spot to Sergio Reguilón during the latter half of the campaign.

The Brazilian entered the past season as the best left-back in the world, however, that reputation took a hit following a string of sub-par displays.

The arrival of Ferland Mendy this summer could spell the end of Marcelo's tenure as Madrid's first-choice left-back as well.

Marcelo was rated 88 in FIFA 19 and could drop several notches in the upcoming edition. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him rated under 86 in FIFA 20.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Gareth Bale FIFA 20
Advertisement
FIFA 20: 5 Barcelona players who will get a downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 left-backs
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 best OTW cards to buy
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Predicting the rating of Real Madrid's new signings [June 2019]
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 Barcelona players who will get an upgrade 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 Premier League players who will get a downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 Manchester City players who will get a downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 right-wingers
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best LaLiga players to feature in the game
RELATED STORY
5 players who are better in FIFA than in real life
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us