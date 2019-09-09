FIFA 20: EA Sports confirms player ratings for seven Liverpool stars

Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all feature in the Top 100

What's the story?

EA Sports released the list of the 100 highest-rated players in FIFA 20 on 9 September and the list features seven Liverpool players of which two players have a rating of 90.

In case you didn't know...

Every year, before the release of the latest edition of the widely popular EA Sports FIFA game series, the list of the 100 highest-rated players in the game is revealed to the public to build up the excitement level.

In FIFA 19, Liverpool had six players in the Top 100 and this year there is a new entrant. Besides, five of the Liverpool players in the Top 100 this year have received a massive rating boost and that's warranted given the club's vastly improved performance last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Interestingly, in FIFA 18, the Reds only had Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho in the Top 100. The Brazilian who is no longer at the club was the highest-rated Liverpool player back then but in FIFA 20, six Liverpool players have a higher rating than him.

The heart of the matter

Ratings of the seven Liverpool players in the top 100 of FIFA 20

All three members of Liverpool's fearsome front three made the Top 100 once again. Roberto Firmino is the lowest rated player among the three with a rating of 86. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah who shared the Premier League Golden Boot last season have both got a plus two upgrade which takes their rating to 88 and 90 respectively.

Fabinho is the only Liverpool midfielder in the Top 100 once again and the Brazilian retains his rating of 85. However, his compatriot, Alisson Becker went from 85 to 89 which makes him the highest-rated goalkeeper in the Premier League along with David De Gea.

The Reds backline also got a major uplift this year as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, Virgil van Dijk, got a deserved 90 rating which makes him the highest-rated defender in the game. Andrew Robertson is the new entry into the Top 100 from Liverpool this year as the Scotland captain's rating climbed to 85 from last year's 81.

What's next?

Virgil van Dijk is on the cover of FIFA 20 Champions Edition

Advertisement

The FIFA 20 demo will be available on 12 September and Liverpool are rumoured to be one of the clubs in the demo because of their partnership with EA Sports. If that's the case, more Liverpool player ratings will be available then.

The full version of the game will be released on 27 September and Virgil van Dijk features on the cover of the Champions Edition of the game.