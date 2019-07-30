×
FIFA 20: EA Sports unveil Zinedine Zidane as Ultimate Editon cover star

Sripad
ANALYST
News
8   //    30 Jul 2019, 19:26 IST

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane

What’s the story?

EA Sports have unveiled Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane as their Ultimate edition cover star. The legendary Frenchman will be available as an ICON player as well in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Rumours were flying around that US women's team star, Megan Rapinoe was set to be the cover star for the Ultimate edition.

In case you didn’t know…

EA Sports' next edition of FIFA, i.e. FIFA 20, is set to be launched on September 27th. However, if you order the Champions Edition or the Ultimate Edition, the game will be available from the 24th of September, 2019.

They have also launched EA Access, and those who have it can play FIFA 20 the game a week before the players who ordered the standard edition. For EA Access subscribers, the game will be playable from the 19th of September.

The heart of the matter

EA Sports have unveiled all three covers for FIFA 20. The first two were revealed a few days ago with Eden Hazard as the cover star for the standard edition with Virgil van Dijk as the star for the Champions edition.

Zinedine Zidane will now take his spot on the cover of the Ultimate edition. The legendary footballer is currently the coach of Real Madrid and will be among the few stars to have more than cards in the game – one as manager and 3 ICON cards – at the very beginning.

What’s next?

There are still around 50 days for the game to launch, and the fans are eagerly waiting for more details. EA Sports are introducing VOLTA Football in FIFA 20 – a new version of the epic game: FIFA Street.

What are your thoughts on Zidane becoming the cover star? Let us know in the comments section below!

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football France Football Zinedine Zidane FIFA 20
