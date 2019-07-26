×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA 20: EA Sports unveil 2 new cover stars

Sripad
ANALYST
News
11   //    26 Jul 2019, 21:02 IST

Image result for fifa 20

What’s the story?

EA Sports have unveiled Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk as the cover stars for FIFA 20. The two stars were phenomenal last season and won the Europa League and Champions League respectively.

In case you didn’t know…

EA Sports had Cristiano Ronaldo as the cover star for FIFA 19 initially but dropped him after a case was reopened against him. They replaced him with Paulo Dybala, Neymar and Kevin de Bruyne within a month.

While the case against the Juventus star has been dropped, he still does not feature on the cover this season as his club will be having a generic name, crest (logo) and stadium in FIFA 20.

Also read: Why Juventus are called Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 20

Dybala might have also been dropped for the same reason, and moreover, his future at the Italian club is also in the balance. Neymar also faces a similar situation while Kevin de Bruyne was not at his best last season due to injuries.

The heart of the matter

Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk will be the cover stars for FIFA 20, EA Sports confirmed on Friday. Hazard will be on the cover for the Standard editions while Van Dijk will be the face of the Champions editions. EA Sports are yet to unveil the face of their Ultimate Editions.

The Belgian lead Chelsea to the Europa League last season and got his dream move to Real Madrid this summer. He is expected to get a rating boost as well in FIFA 20, thanks to his phenomenal season, his move to Real Madrid and because he is the cover star.

Virgil van Dijk also had a dream season and was a rock at the back. He helped Liverpool with the Champions League and also finish as runners-up in the Premier League. He too is expected to get a rating boost to 89 or 90.

What’s next?

EA Sports will reveal the face of the Ultimate Edition soon, but rumours suggest it could be Megan Rapinoe. The game is available via pre-order and will be playable from September 24th but if you have EA Access, the game will be playable from September 19th.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Virgil van Dijk FIFA 20
Advertisement
FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 left-wingers
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 left-backs
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 defenders
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 Premier League players
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 wingers
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 centre-backs
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 Liverpool players who should get an upgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Predicting the rating of Real Madrid's new signings [June 2019]
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 full-backs
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 top players who missed out on top 20
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us