Why Juventus are called Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 20

Sripad
ANALYST
Feature
113   //    20 Jul 2019, 16:25 IST

Juventus will be called Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 20
Juventus will be called Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 20

If you are looking for Juventus in FIFA 20, you are not going to find them. Instead, you will find a new team in Serie A called Piemonte Calcio. Now, the question on everyone's minds is 'Why?'.

The simple answer is that Juventus have agreed a deal with Konami, the makers of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), and have given them the exclusive rights for the club. Thus, EA Sports will not be able to use the club name, crest (logo) and stadium in FIFA 20.

While the changes will take place in FIFA 20, the Serie A side will be available in its original form in FIFA 19 and other previous editions of the game.

However, even though EA Sports will not be able to use 'Juventus' in the game, the players will remain unaffected. Cristiano Ronaldo will not have a generic face, nor will the Portuguese legend's name be changed to something like Cristian Roland. EA Sports have confirmed that the authentic names and faces will be used in FIFA 20 as they still have the rights for them. The press release said:

Real-world players, including authentic names and faces, will be used in the Piemonte Calcio squad throughout FIFA 20 and FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

In simple terms, Juventus will be called Piemonte Calcio, and they will have a generic logo and stadium. Nothing else changes in FIFA 20, and they will remain playable in Career Mode, FIFA Ultimate Team and other modes of the game.

The interesting thing to note is that PES got a similar deal with Boca Juniors ahead of FIFA 19. EA Sports were forced to use a generic name, logo and stadium for the Argentine club as well. They were called Buenos Aires in the game while the fan favourite stadium, La Bombanera, was also unavailable.

Stick to Sportskeeda for the latest FIFA 20 News and more!

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt FIFA 20
