FIFA 20: Predicting the 9 ICON players yet to be unveiled

EA Sports have revealed that 9 more icons will be added to the game soon

EA Sports had 69 legends as ICON players in FIFA 19 and had already confirmed the names 5 more legends to be added in FIFA 20. Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ronald Koeman and Ian Wright were named as the next set of legends to be added in the game.

Today, they have unveiled yet another ICON player and it is the legendary Brazil captain, Carlos Alberto. Along with him, they have revealed that 9 more icons will be added to the game soon.

[PS: This list is based on the silhouettes used by EA Sports in the graphic above]

Without further ado, here are the 9 legends who are likely to be added to the game:

#9 – Kaka

Kaka is easily one of the most loved footballers of all time. The Brazilian midfielder retired from the game in 2017 and was a fan favourite to be added to FIFA 20. It looks like EA Sports have listened to the fans and are set to add him.

While his rating is not yet confirmed, it is very likely that he would be one of the best CAM's in the game. He last played for Orlando City in MLS.

#8 – Garrincha

Garrincha is known as one of the greatest dribblers of all time. The right-winger, who is a legend of the game in Brazil, played a crucial role in the country's 2 World Cup wins – 1958 and 1962. He was the first player ever to win the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and the World Cup in the same tournament.

#7 – Xavi

Xavi, who announced his retirement from football earlier this year, is also set to be added to the game. He might just be one of the best CM's in the game when FIFA 20 releases.

