FIFA 20: Predicting the rating of Real Madrid's new signings [June 2019]

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

Real Madrid had an underwhelming 2018/19 season, and they have gone out all guns blazing in the summer window. The Spanish giants have spent like crazy already, and there are still 2 months left in the transfer window.

Los Blancos have signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Eder Militao from FC Porto, Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyonnais and Rodrygo Goes from Santos.

All the players are set to get an upgrade in FIFA 20, and we take a look at their possible ratings in the game:

#5 – Rodrygo Goes (74)

Rodrygo is set to be a new addition to Real Madrid and in FIFA 20. He was not a part of the game in FIFA 19 and will be getting his first card in EA Sports FIFA with the next version releases in September.

The Brazilian is not going to have a Gold card in the game, and EA Sports will likely hand him a rare silver card with a rating of 74 – the max for a silver card. The forward will be rated slightly lower than his countryman, Vinicius Junior.

#4 – Ferland Mendy (80)

Ferland Mendy will be yet another left-back in Real Madrid's books along with Marcelo, Sergio Reguilón, and Theo Hernandez. The Frenchman was a part of Olympique Lyon last season and impressed a lot.

Reports now suggest that Zidane is likely to play him in cup matches and keep Marcelo as the first choice. The other two are set to be loaned out or sold with a buy-back clause as per reports.

Mendy was rated at 77 initially in FIFA 19 but then got an upgrade in the winter rating refresh. The upgrade saw his rating go up to 79 and in FIFA 20, he is set to get another upgrade that will see his rating go up to 80.

