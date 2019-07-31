FIFA 20: Predicting the ratings of the new ICON players

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST 292 // 31 Jul 2019, 18:14 IST

Drogba's first ICON card, known as the baby icon card, will be of his time at Marseille

EA Sports FIFA 20 is just a few weeks away from the launch. They have been unveiling the new features, legends and modes of the game this month and the hype is real.

So far, it looks like EA Sports have done a tremendous job and are likely to finally exceed expectations this year. While nothing can be said about the modes and the new features just yet, the legends they are adding to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team are just brilliant.

5 legends have been confirmed so far for FIFA 20 and here is a look at their possible ratings:

#5 Didier Drogba (87, 93, 90)

Didier Drogba might have been a late bloomer but when he reached his peak, it was something every striker in the world would have wanted to achieve. The Ivory Coast star's first ICON card, known as the baby icon card, will be of his time at Marseille and is likely to be rated at 87.

While he was just getting to his peak, he scored 19 goals in 35 appearances in the 2003/04 season for the French side. He was a dominant force for them and was so good that Jose Mourinho asked Roman Abramovich to sign him instead of Ronaldinho.

Once he joined Chelsea, he took his game to another level. He was unstoppable against the big sides and was the key behind the Blues winning back-to-back league titles. He was on such a roll that there was no defender in the world who didn't fear him.

His main ICON card should be based on performances from 2006-2012. The card is likely to be rated at 93 at least with his shooting at 95, pace at 89, dribbling around 87 and physical around 89. His heading will be nothing less than 90 as well.

His third and final card should be at 89 or 90 and will be based on his career after leaving Chelsea for the first time, in 2012.

