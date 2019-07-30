FIFA 20: Predicting the top 10 highest-rated players

FIFA 20 cover

We're only a few weeks away from the release of FIFA 20. FIFA is one of the most popular games in the world with millions of players across the globe. Fifa 20 is the 27th edition of the football simulation video game developed by EA Sports. The game is set to be released on 27 September 2019.

There are quite a few changes and upgrades expected from EA Sports. The end of the partnership between Juventus and EA Sports means Juventus will be called Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 20.

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard was recently revealed as the cover athlete for FIFA 20 standard edition while the Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will be the cover for Champions Edition.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the highest-rated players on FIFA 19 at 94, but that could change in the upcoming edition with the rise of some of the young players during the past 12 months.

With the player ratings for FIFA 20 soon to be announced, here we take a shot at Predicting the top 10 highest-rated players.

#10 David de Gea

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Predicted rating - 90

Manchester United struggled last season and finished sixth in the Premier League. However, David de Gea, barring a mistake or two, had a good season. He is definitely one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best. The Spaniard is crucial to Manchester United next season and expected to stay at the club for a few more years. Owing to a mediocre season overall, his rating might drop from 91 to 90 in FIFA 20.

#9 Luka Modric

Hungary v Croatia - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Predicted Rating - 90

The Real Madrid and Croatian midfielder had a quiet 2018/19 season. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner wasn't at his best last season. He scored just three times in the league and assisted six more. He was well below-par for a player of his calibre. He was rated 91 in FIFA 2019 but hasn't done enough this season to justify his rating. Expect his rating to drop to 90 or even 89 in FIFA 20.

