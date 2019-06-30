FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 defenders from England

Tunisia v England: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Gareth Southgate's England have been on another level but that has not got them a trophy just yet. They finished 4th in the World Cup and 3rd in the UEFA Nations League – and that should be seen as a huge sign of improvement.

The defenders have not been at their best for The Three Lions but have decent ratings in FIFA. Here's a look at the top 5 English defenders in the game:

#5 – Chris Smalling (80)

Chris Smalling might not be the best centre-back at Manchester United but he has a better rating than most of them. The English defender is not the prefered choice of Gareth Southgate as well and rightly so.

Smalling has been making way too many mistakes at the back and that has cost Manchester United big time. The Red Devils have lost a lot of games because of Smalling's mistakes and that has seen them drop out of the top 4 once again and play in the Europa League.

The Manchester United centre-back was rated at 81 in FIFA 19 and it is very likely for him to get a downgrade. He has not lived up to his expectations and with so many mistakes, his defending stats should take a big hit.

He should be pushed to 80 in FIFA 20 and that would be a reasonable rating for him.

#4 Kieran Trippier (81)

Kieran Trippier has not been at his best lately but that has not stopped him from helping Tottenham when needed. He has made a few mistakes at the back but then again, he has done a lot from them to win matches as well.

He is rated at 82 in FIFA 19 but is likely to get a downgrade too. While he hasn't been as bad as Chris Smalling, he does not deserve a rating of 82 in the game.

EA Sports should push him down to 81 in FIFA 20 as that would be a reasonable rating for him.

