FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 goalkeepers

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 31 May 2019, 18:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be the highest rated keeper in FIFA 20?

Signing a top keeper is probably the last thing a player in FIFA Ultimate Team does. The main focus always remains on getting a top striker and only after the main 4-5 players are signed, players usually start saving up to buy a top keeper.

The main thinking behind this is that if they can score a lot of goals, they do not need to worry a lot about conceding them on the other end. However, having a top keeper is very important when it comes to the Weekend Leagues.

While the best keepers go for a lot of coins, they are nowhere close to what a player would spend on an outfielder. Without further ado, here are the predicted top 5 keepers in FIFA 20:

#5 – David de Gea (89)

What has happened to David de Gea? The Spaniard was easily the best keeper in the world for the past few season but the last 12 months have been forgettable for him. The Manchester United star has made way too many mistakes and it has cost his nation and club big time.

Rated as the top keeper in FIFA 19 at 91, De Gea is set to be pushed to 89. The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has been outclassed by almost all of the other top keepers in the world and there is no way he can be rated as the best in FIFA 20.

While a huge downgrade cannot be given as well, it is likely that he will be handed a rating of 89 – 2 less than his rating in FIFA 19. Spanish National Team fans want Kepa Arrizabalaga to replace him in the national team but that might not happen for another year at least.

1 / 3 NEXT